Woman’s Brutal Prank On “Rude” Louis Vuitton Staff Hailed As “Revenge Of The Year” Online

Louis Vuitton employees in China were forced to count 600,000 yuan (approximately $110,000) in cash, paying the price for allegedly mistreating a customer. In an incident reminiscent of the popular 1990s movie Pretty Woman, a Chinese female client revealed how she subjected Louis Vuitton’s staff to her vengeful wrath.
The woman’s initial encounter with the luxury store workers took place in June at an outlet in Starlight Place shopping center in Chongqing, southwestern China, the Straits Times reported on Friday (August 23).
The client reportedly said she went to the outlet to shop for clothes, but she was treated dismissively by the staff there.
Apart from ignoring her request for a drink, the Louis Vuitton workers also directed her to items from previous seasons instead of showing the latest arrivals.
Louis Vuitton employees in China were forced to count 600,000 yuan (approximately $110,000) in cash
Image credits: Christian Wiediger
The woman in question also accused employees of rolling their eyes at her and appearing impatient when she asked to see some dresses.
As per the Straits Times, the disappointed customer added that she was ignored when she tried to call Louis Vuitton’s headquarters about the situation after leaving the store.
The woman held onto her grudge for two months before devising a plan for revenge and returning to the outlet with a bag of cash, Hong Kong news outlet South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.
Image credits: Louis Vuitton
Accompanied by her personal assistant and a friend, the group reportedly tried on some clothes before telling a Louis Vuitton employee that they would be purchasing them.
The woman subsequently handed over a big bag of cash to the shop assistants on the pretense of paying for the clothes, as per the Straits Times.
It reportedly took the Louis Vuitton workers two hours to count the banknotes. However, as soon as they were done, the unforgiving customer told them she and her group had changed their minds about the purchase and would be leaving instead.
They paid the price for allegedly mistreating a customer
Image credits: Freepik
The woman reportedly wrote on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu: “After they finished counting it, I just took away my money and left.
“How is it possible for me to buy their products to improve their work performance?”
Image credits: Google Maps
The resentful client’s story garnered praise from a handful of people on social media, according to SCMP.
“This ending is so delightful,” a person commented. “I have always wondered why these shop assistants are so arrogant.”
A separate individual chimed in: “They sell luxury goods, but it does not mean they are luxury goods themselves.”
The incident was reminiscent of the popular 1990s movie Pretty Woman
Image credits: Louis Vuitton
Image credits: V I R G O
In the 1990 American romcom Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts‘ character, Vivian, gets her sweet revenge on a snobby store that initially rejected her, similar to the Chinese woman shopping at Louis Vuitton.
Vivian notably returns later in the film in elegant attire after a shopping spree at a more welcoming boutique. She then confidently walks into the initial rude store, where the staff now eagerly attends to her.
With a poised and triumphant smile, Vivian tells the stuck-up employees: “You work on commission, right? Big mistake. Big. Huge. I have to go shopping now,” before leaving the hypocritical staff dumbfounded.
“We should all do this in the snooty stores,” a reader commented
Follow Us