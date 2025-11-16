Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Christmas Gift You’ve Ever Gotten? (Closed)

Just for fun. Let us know the coolest Christmas gift you’ve gotten or still have!
#1
My daughter! Took a couple of tests at home, and couldn’t believe they were accurate, so I had a blood test and got the results on Christmas Eve of that year. She is the reason I get out of bed in the morning and the reason I do anything really, tbh. She has saved my life more times than I can count, simply by existing.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows, but she is an incredible little human and I wouldn’t change her for anything.
#2
A battery powered reindeer that sings jingle bell rock
My dad locked it in a cupboard a few years ago because it got too annoying and now it’s only allowed out over Christmas
It was actually thrown out of a window once….
#3
Nintendo switch
#4
A farting Santa plush, my mom took it away from me because I drove my parents crazy with that damn thing, I love toilet humour.
#5
a deer beanie with antlers. it’s not much, but i wear it every chance i get.
#6
My Poweradd bluetooth speaker, or as I like to call it, The Doomtooth. It was my gift to me for christmas for being such a good boy the other year. Since Ive had it, Ive had trouble finding other ones, I think they went out of production for awhile. I cant imagine why…
#7
Stray kids concert ticket (thanks eomma)
#8
The best Christmas gift I ever received didn’t come in a box, wrapped in fancy paper and ribbon. Oh, it was much more satisfying than any amount of money or material things…….
It was in 1975. Six months earlier, my father was granted full custody of his four children. ( Our mother was deceased, and Pop spent 7 1/2 years in prison.) This meant that we were no longer victims of the foster care system. For me, that meant that I no longer had to endure daily abuse in the home and daily bullying at school. In other words, I was finally FREE.
I was spending the day at an acquaintance’s home as a companion, because she was elderly, had diabetes, and could not be left alone safely. I remember that it was raining slightly, and I was napping a bit. Then it occurred to me: it’s Christmas day. There was no tree, no decorations, no gifts. But somehow, it didn’t seem to make the slightest difference to me. I felt something I hadn’t experienced since being tossed into the foster care system: peace. Absolute, glorious peace.
No more watching the county funds designated for our care being spent on vehicles, parcels of land, and dogs. No more being treated like cash cows, live-in domestics with no rights, human punching bags, and live bait. I was back home, yet starting anew. I felt as if I were a Chinese elm, finally being allowed to plant myself in good soil under the sun, after spending years being kept in a basement. Yes, that was the best Christmas gift of all.
#9
Met hubby on December 23
Got engaged next year on December 23
Found out 11 years later we matched with a birth mom for our son on December 23!!
