Hey Pandas, What’s That Moment You Could Relive Over And Over Again? (Closed)

Write about a moment that you can never forget and can relive over and over again, without getting exhausted.
#1
The very first time we rode our motorcycle in the mountains. It was beautiful, I felt beautiful. It was practically a religious experience! I’ll never forget that feeling. I’ve been vacationing in the mountains most of my life, but on the back of a bike( we rode 2 up) you’re a part of it. Not inside looking out.
#2
Birth of my son
#3
When I got my idea for my story. It was like a whole new world just appeared in my brain. I remember just being in awe, and also thinking, “there is no way I just thought of this,”
#4
first kiss with my partner (and also in general)
it was a super awkward, humbling experience
i know that sounds basic and cliche, but
:)
#5
When I came out to my bff
#6
I hadn’t gone to school for 13 months during quarantine. I had a teacher that I was really close with, and I hadn’t seen her since before quarantine. In April 2021, I got to go back to school, and I cannot even explain the joy that was in the room when I came to visit her. I poked my head in and she jumped up from her desk and gave me a big hug. We are still very close, and I will cherish that moment forever.
Follow Us