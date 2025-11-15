Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Been Challenged By But Overcame In Life? (Closed)

Everyone has hardships in their lives, what was one of yours?
#1
Depression and sucidal thoughts
#2
It may seem stupid, but instead of the word focus, I use persistence. Throughout school, I haven’t had the greatest “focus,” I was a procrastinator. My family and friends always hung the word “Focus” over my head, they didn’t know how much it stressed me. They told me things like, “come on *name*! Focus!” “You just need to develop a sense of focus,” “in order to be a successful person in life you need to keep focus.” Focus is a pretty easy word to comprehend, right? The definition of focus is: pay particular attention to; concentrate. After way longer than needed, in 7th grade actually, I stumbled upon the word “Persistence,” isn’t it pretty similar to focus? Well, yes but also no. I you search up synonyms to focus on google, persist or persistence is not one of them. Nor is the case if you search up synonyms for persistence. The definition of persistence is, firm or obstinate continuance in a course of action in spite of difficulty or opposition. To continue on, to endure, to PERSIST! I don’t know why it worked but it did. Getting a different view on things can be such a great tool.
#3
I don’t know if I would say hardship, I am in recovery and have been sober for seven years now. I work really hard at making sure I am living this life and enjoying it. We are some of the only people in the world who get to live two lifetimes in one.
#4
I’ve overcome plenty of stuff… In elementary school I struggled with anxiety and loneliness and depression. Things were stsrting to look up but then we moved to Europe. I didn’t know the language.
As the years went by, I improved during my awkward middle years,making a few english speaking friends along the way.
Now I am in the second year of high school and last year I was hit by a crippling eating disorder. I lost way to much weight, and was in a horrific place mentally and physically. I couldn’t even focus on the things that make me happy.
Now I am in a much better place now. I have lots of amazing friends, I speak the language great now, and I am writing, and filming. I have started a YouTube channel and we will start making money soon. I am still a little self-conscious about myself but with the help of professionals, I am able to take medication for my anxiety.
I love Bored Panda so much, and I hope you have happiness and success
