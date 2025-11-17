Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wished You Realized Sooner? (Closed)

The title is pretty self-explanatory I think. Share your experiences.
I’ll go first. I wish I realized that sometimes, people ask what’s wrong, or say they’ll be there for you just to make them feel better about themselves. They don’t really care, they just say they do. And just cause they say they’re your friend, does mean they’ll act like it.
That I’m trans what else
That things would get better. Would have helped me get past my last fibromyalgia flare up sooner knowing I wasn’t just destined for unemployment/disability payments for the rest of my life.
That having bipolar disorder doesn’t make me my mother.
I’m not quite that crazy. Close, but not quite.
That no-one has the right to look down their nose at me.
I may not be perfect but I’m not the piece of Sh1t I thought I was. I’m as good as anyone.
That my friendships were unhealthy. I have tried to distance myself from them this year, and when I mentioned that to my mom she just went “oh I always knew your friends were manipulative.” I wish I had known, they were pretty much the only friends I ever had so I just thought all friendships were like that. Everyone I tried to ask for help told me it was normal and even that it was my fault.
People at work are CO-WORKERS … not a “work-family” and certainly not friends … do not over share your personal life!
That it is just a bad day…not a bad life
That the way my parents treat me vs. my sisters wasn’t healthy, because I learned to conceal anxiety and panic attacks doesn’t mean I was being dramatic when one rly bad happens and I shouldn’t have been yelled at, and I shouldn’t listen to my parents when they said I made my sister feel bad cause she was showing us her gatcha edit when I had it
That dogs are absolute blessings to have. If I’d known, I would’ve gotten one years earlier. I got my first rescue a little over 8,5 years ago and honestly, I’m addicted, not only to dogs but specifically to rescues. She’s my entire world and I love her more than life itself.
That I was born the wrong gender and that a lot of people think I’m a fat cow. No wonder I have anorexia, because people think I’m fat and because I think I look fat.
That my partner was toxic. He broke up the first time and wanted to be friends. He soon got with another chick and didn’t tell me so he lead me on. When they broke up, he wanted me back and I said yes. It was a nightmare. He never respected no, he was super clingy, very touchy, always wanted to kiss, “you are the only reason I’m alive”, would push me in the halls etc. The worst thing though, after i recently broke up with him, he called and told me to tried to kill himself and he was drinking a lot. You know how messed up that got me? It was a terrible guilt trip and I hate him for it. He told me he didn’t want to talk to me anymore but the other day he started to follow me in the halls and text me. He is a manipulative clingy a*****e that needs to get a life.
That if it makes sense to you, it doesn’t have to make sense to anybody else.
BP is toxic
