I Redesigned Famous Cartoon And Comic Characters To Look More “Serious” (16 Pics)

Comic book and cartoon characters are an integral part of our lives. We grew up with them, loved them, made them friends, and in some cases still enjoy their company. We have learned to recognize them immediately by their voice, some of their special features (big ears, funny noses, etc.), and even by their dress.

They all have a slight exaggeration, a funny tone. So I wondered what they would look like in a more adult style. Would their clothes fit a more “serious” design? Could they, in short, become models?

More info: Instagram

#1 Marge Simpson

#2 Batman

#3 Joker

#4 Wilma Flintstone

#5 Olive Oyl

#6 Smurfette

#7 Rosie The Riveter

#8 Tintin

#9 Lois Griffin

#10 Popeye

#11 Bojack Horseman And Princess Carolyn

#12 Lucky Luke

#13 Asterix

#14 Beavis And Butthead

#15 Igano Kabamaru

#16 Nils Holgersson

