Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Want To Brag About?

Feel free to brag without feeling guilty! Plenty of people want to share stuff, but they feel like they shouldn’t brag, so here’s your chance! Don’t spare the details!
#1
I got student of the month! And I’ll be in student news! Now I’m better than my @$$hole student of the moth brother!
#2
I got a first trumpet part in band the other day!
#3
I won an inter-school debate and got first place. I also painted a bookmark for the dwarf planet Pluto
#4
I landed two huge scholarships for college and am going debt-free.
#5
I sent an audio clip of me singing to a friend and i got a LOT of compliments.
this was yesterday btw :DDDD
#6
I have a really awesome boyfriend who loves me!!!
#7
I’m first chair in my Violin class at school for my grade 😎
#8
The post I created made it onto the community page! (This post)
#9
*cracks knuckles* I’m winning this. My mental health. I have crippling depression, ADHD, PTSD, and anxiety. 👍
#10
I’m going to New York, Mexico and maybe, though it’s not confirmed yet, to Morroco, all in one year! In the next years we might travel less though.. and Mexico is a school trip.
#11
I managed to clear out an entire room with a fart.
#12
I got my xbox 360 hooked up to my tv, and I might get A 360 e
#13
i know how to play the guitar, violin, and piano :))
#14
I got a 92 on a test and my class average was a 78 :). And our class had the highest average in the grade, with the next highest being a 73 and the one after that being a 64
#15
I know many things about animals that a lot of people dont. sometimes i’d rather not lol
#16
I broke the school record for the highest score on state tests in math in middle school.
#17
I got a lead role in my school play! (Meg in Little Women) :D
#18
I brought a wheelbarrow to school and got away with it.
#19
I can recognize almost all united states presidents by sight.(feel free to test my ability in the comments!)
#20
I don’t have much to boast about. I’m not particularly skilled at anything lol.
#21
I have performed in many theatre productions and plays ( and small on screen roles too) and have started in a West End show in 2018!
#22
I’ve beaten you’ve been trolled in gd
#23
That I downloaded the leaked Wings of Fire TV show on YouTube before it was deleted and archived it. Without me, it would be gone
#24
