Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Want To Brag About?

by

Feel free to brag without feeling guilty! Plenty of people want to share stuff, but they feel like they shouldn’t brag, so here’s your chance! Don’t spare the details!

#1

I got student of the month! And I’ll be in student news! Now I’m better than my @$$hole student of the moth brother!

#2

I got a first trumpet part in band the other day!

#3

I won an inter-school debate and got first place. I also painted a bookmark for the dwarf planet Pluto

#4

I landed two huge scholarships for college and am going debt-free.

#5

I sent an audio clip of me singing to a friend and i got a LOT of compliments.

this was yesterday btw :DDDD

#6

I have a really awesome boyfriend who loves me!!!

#7

I’m first chair in my Violin class at school for my grade 😎

#8

The post I created made it onto the community page! (This post)

#9

*cracks knuckles* I’m winning this. My mental health. I have crippling depression, ADHD, PTSD, and anxiety. 👍

#10

I’m going to New York, Mexico and maybe, though it’s not confirmed yet, to Morroco, all in one year! In the next years we might travel less though.. and Mexico is a school trip.

#11

I managed to clear out an entire room with a fart.

#12

I got my xbox 360 hooked up to my tv, and I might get A 360 e

#13

i know how to play the guitar, violin, and piano :))

#14

I got a 92 on a test and my class average was a 78 :). And our class had the highest average in the grade, with the next highest being a 73 and the one after that being a 64

#15

I know many things about animals that a lot of people dont. sometimes i’d rather not lol

#16

I broke the school record for the highest score on state tests in math in middle school.

#17

I got a lead role in my school play! (Meg in Little Women) :D

#18

I brought a wheelbarrow to school and got away with it.

#19

I can recognize almost all united states presidents by sight.(feel free to test my ability in the comments!)

#20

I don’t have much to boast about. I’m not particularly skilled at anything lol.

#21

I have performed in many theatre productions and plays ( and small on screen roles too) and have started in a West End show in 2018!

#22

I’ve beaten you’ve been trolled in gd

#23

That I downloaded the leaked Wings of Fire TV show on YouTube before it was deleted and archived it. Without me, it would be gone

#24

We were at a huge family reunion, many of the people I had never met before.

One night I was in my room playing video games with my cousin Sarah, and we were joking about smash or pass certain video characters.

At one point, she said, “Smash or pass: me.”

I responded, “Smash.”

She smirked and turned off the console. Her nipples were hard, I could see them poking through her revealing pajama shirt. She dropped to the ground, acting like she was looking for something, but she was really just spreading her a*s out, and thrusting her cheeks in my face.

She eventually rested her round booty on my lap, landing on my hard penis. She started massaging her pussy, moaning as she went.

I started to stroke my c**k, grabbing the lotion so it would slide in her pussy easier. Her a*s hole was spread wide open when I pulled down her short shorts and thong. I thrust my c**k in and out of her, seeing an imprint of it going in and out of her stomach.

I could feel myself losing consciousness, as it was late at night. I fell asleep to her blowing my c**k.

I woke up to being laid down in the back of her car. She was giving me a blowjob, and I saw semen splatters all over the car. She was completely naked, and I had my shirt off, and my shorts pulled down.

I like to brag about that to my friends, but I don’t tell them it was my cousin, because we are both ashamed to have sexual intercourse every chance we get.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Trump Over ABC Lawsuit Threat After Record-Breaking Comeback
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
Local Gas Station Makes Whole Town Laugh Every Day With The Funniest Signs Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Meanest Thing Someone Has Ever Said To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something Someone Did That Seemed Odd And Now You Realize Was Inappropriate? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Dante's Inferno
Dante’s Inferno To Become a TV Series on Freeform
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2019
Hey Middle/High Schooler Pandas, Share Drama
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.