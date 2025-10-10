Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Think 90% Of People Are Pretending To Enjoy?

We all know those things that everyone claims to love…but secretly, most people might not actually enjoy. What’s something you think 90% of people are just pretending to enjoy? Share your thoughts below!
#1
Loud bars or clubs.
Who wouldn’t want to pay $20 for a drink while dancing to the decibel equivalent of a jet engine as sweaty men try to grope you?!
#2
Pants! 🤣 And kale.
#3
me
#4
Babysitting toddler grandchildren.
#5
Football. You are watching a bunch of overpaid prima donnas playing kick about with an inflated pigs bladder.
I watched a match once. Red shirts versus blue shirts. Apparently it was a crucial game because one of the teams could get some points or something. It was criminally boring.
Years later a supposed friend said I should watch another match, saying how important it was. White shirts versus orange shirts. Something to with having the world’s biggest cup or something, and I had to watch it for patriotism and loyalty and love of my country etc.
I swear to you, apart from the different coloured shirts it was the exact same match I had watched years ago. Ooh look they have passed the ball. Ooh look they have lost the ball. Ooh look the other team have kicked the ball towards the wooden frame with the net. Fascinating.
I did feel sorry for the bloke in black, he was running up and down the pitch more than most yet he hardly ever got a touch of the ball! Very unfair.
#6
Death scrolling, unwanted invites, quiet time alone, influencer videos, pumpkin spice, matcha drink ( however you spell it).
#7
Holidays (as a mom). I gave up the “I love this time of year!” charade last year when I was around other moms, and every single one agreed it’s the worst (even the ones posting endless pictures of their godforsaken elves on shelves.
#8
Celebrity/influencer drama
#9
Coldplay. The result of someone asking what musical beige would look like.
#10
Bored Panda
