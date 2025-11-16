Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Posted That Had 2 Different Reactions? (Closed)

For example, a comment on something that got downvoted into oblivion, and a post that was upvoted like crazy, even though they were on the same topic.
#1
I once posted a comment on how I knew what the feeling of being hungry was. It had 21 downvotes in 12 hours.
I posted how I was relapsing an eating disorder.
In 12 hours there were 10 comments trying to help me.
The first incident was when I was so deep in that I forgot what feeling full was, and people were treating me like a 6-year-old who didn’t want to eat their broccoli.
The second was because I said it for what it was, people rushed to help me. People saw my ED for what it was, something serious. The question is, why didn’t they see the red flags the first time? If they had read the comment and realized I’m not a small kid who is a picky eater, they would immediately know. I could’ve gotten help earlier, but they waited until I relapsed to help.
