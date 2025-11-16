Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Do Today That Has Been Dubbed “Cringey” By The Internet? (Closed)

Today, there are things that become popular, and die just as fast. As soon as the internet decides it, BOOM it’s now cringe. Part of achieving inner peace is accepting that you are, indeed, cringey.

#1

For example, I still play “dead” games, like Among Us and Fortnite. I don’t care what people think about that, I genuinely like the games, and enjoy playing them. I have fully accepted my cringe.

#2

not cringe just people get appalled when I say I don’t like Minecraft, I just don’t

#3

Nail art. Sometimes I just like to paint something on a very small scale.

#4

Lurking. I will look at profiles of people who are no longer in my life. Not just exes, but also people from my childhood etc that I lost touch with.

#5

Reading books is apparently cringe if you’re below 30 to some people

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
