Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Do To Entertain Yourself? (Closed)

by

Sometimes I have nothing to do. Honestly, I just need some ideas.

#1

I talk to myself and make stories. Maybe its weird but then again, you dont know why Marie killed her grandfather after she found the bread loaf in her room…but i do.

#2

Check out bored pandas.
Crochet.
Read.
I know, rock’n’roll lifestyle…! :-D

#3

Reading, crafting for fun and for gifts, research stuff I come across to learn more

#4

Reading,reading and reading 😳😳😳

#5

I’ve started cooking and I mean really simple stuff even some microwave recipes. I basically just look and see what’s in the cupboard and google what I can make with them. I’ve never liked cooking or baking and always found it a chore so I get great satisfaction when I create something that’s good!

#6

This doesn’t seem the venue for my response.

#7

look @ Bored Panda History and Funny. That’s literally how I’m here.

#8

When I’m bored I make comics.

#9

Learnung another language, I have that via Duolingo. I can read basic French now which helps when reading older books. The authors always ssumed every reader was familiar with French expressions.

#10

Cross stitch. Currently on a kick of doing house plants, but I use ridiculous color schemes to make it fun.

I also started using an app to help me get into yoga. I hate yoga, but now I do about 20mins a day just to kill time before bed.

I also started folding / rolling my underwear and socks when putting them away instead of an insane mess in the drawer. Kills a whole episode of a show and keeps me moving.

Hang drying my clothes outside now as well. Makes me actually go outside for a bit.

#11

I like to draw, watch youtube, play with my desk fidgets, or play a relatively relaxing game like BTD6.
Usually drawing and the desk fidgets are the most entertaining to me, but the youtube wormhole or BTD6 grind can also suck me in occasionally.
I have a cat and sometimes I take a break to spend time with her whether that be cuddling or playing.

#12

Draw and colour right now. I wanna learn how to crochet though.

#13

Learned how to draw with soft pastel pencils, with watercolor paint, with acrylic paint.

#14

Sing,call my freinds,sing with my freinds, little dancy dance too

#15

Play video games, read and write fanfic (not weird, sexual ones those are terrible I just make fun stories don’t worry lol), watch tv, look at Bored Panda and Quora, read about the Backrooms, watch stuff about the SCP Foundation

#16

Listen to music, read, write a novel, doodle, every meme subreddit

#17

But also playing Mario Kart 8 on the Nintendo Switch with my son, from Spain to the Netherlands

#18

#19

#19

Play with my dog! And training him, which honestly doesn’t seem to be that different to him. I also like to read, cook and garden. I’d read more but the dog stares at me…for a really long time

#20

Read, write, browse the internets, play my instruments, practice my Swedish and German, and make friendship bracelets

#21

i see if i can name all fifty states in alphabetical order, see how fast i can say the alphabet backwards, count out prime numbers in order, read the dictionary. no wonder I’m single.

#22

Online gaming mostly. Also, watching aviation videos (I don’t have the brains or the nerves to be an ATC or pilot, so I live through others.)

#23

I play guitar, or go skating, or go on a walk, or head the gym

#24

I imagine myself in the role of a video game character, win the the battle and get the girl.

#25

I watch shows/movies with underwater scenes and try to hold my breath for as long as the characters do. If I can’t I have to wash all the dirty pots from that day by hand (otherwise those MF’s go in the dishwasher for sure).

#26

My son and I build and race riding lawn mowers. I’m a big DIY guy so it’s more of the building for me and the racing for my son. In the summer I love riding my motorcycle in NC or WV when I can get away but the winter it’s more of TV and games.

#27

I talk to my self pretty often – only in my head and not with actual voice (at least most of the time) but with several interlocutors and often multilingual

Sometimes I try to do a philosophical or political debate with me representing both points of view

Sometimes I imagine how I would go about explaining to an ancient roman the workings of steam engine, electricity or firearms – which is pretty helpful, cause that way I see if I have actually understood it myself

