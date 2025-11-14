Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Do That Is Super Relatable? (Closed)

Everyone does something that almost everyone else does.
#1
Make a minor mistake and then think that you are an absolute idiot, then hate yourself even more for being a baby for doing that. Then thinking that you are a disappointment to your ancestors and then spiraling down into a cycle of self hatred and bottled up emotions that never ends.
#2
When you go to another room to grab something and then when you go to the other room and you forget what you needed, so you go back to the first room and then you remember
#3
breathe
#4
Go to the bathroom just to get away from an awkward situation
#5
Probably procrastinate on something saying “Oh, it’s fine, I’ll do it later,” then remember it on the last day and pull a ‘The Flash’ on the thing you are supposed to be doing that is due tomorrow.
#6
I scream at everyone else to have positive self estem. Meanwhile, I feel like garbadge and hate myself :’)
#7
Change hair color without dye. Wait normal people can’t do that…
#8
I don’t like the crust of bread, so whenever I make a sandwich I cut the crush off. My parents tell me it’s the same as the rest of the bread. No, It’s not.
#9
When you are playing an online game and yo mama asks you to pause it. LIKE WTF DO YOU THINK “ONLINE GAMES” MEANs
#10
does anyone else sit down in the shower? or forget what your gonna say to your parent so just say ” i love you” ?
#11
somany on the list ! i used to run up the stairs like an animal, i poke holes in my eraser, i wake up at 3am to get food, procrastinate, walk into a room and forget why, close the fridge then open i again
#12
Wake up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, and try to stay sleepy and stare away fro the light of the bathroom so you don’t spend the entire night awake. Thats what I do
#13
try to think of a funny comment so you can get a lot of upvotes
😂😂😂😂😂
#14
cry
#15
When you think of the perfect statement to win the argument. AFTER the argument. And when you’re just sitting there and you suddenly feel like bugs are crawling all over you.
#16
1. Never sticking your leg out of the bed because it will be eaten off by a humanoid monster with sharp teeth and 3 eyes.
2. Checking the fridge thinking new food will appear.
3. Pretend your in a youtube video.
4. Getting out of the shower in a towel and staring at the wall.
5. Doing something you’re an expert at, then messing up when someone watches you.
#17
I got a few which I think are pretty relatable
1. Walk into a room and forget what you were tasked with getting because you were thinking about something else
2. Getting annoyed at the littlest things when you are in that mood.
3. Not wanting to do something you do sometimes(hobby, let’s say knitting) just because you aren’t in the mood, and even after months when you finally get rid of the needles and yarn, you suddenly are in the mood to knit.
4. I think this may be just me but I was in a completely open room, full of not too many people and objects. And I somehow get lost, I mean HOW, I just can’t find where I’m going and just start spinning around trying to find where my brain went.
#18
when you go to the bathroom just to get away from class >:3
#19
Idk if everyone does this or just me but when I forget my phone ill start reading shampoo bottle and clipping my nails for no reason what so ever. I stay in there waaaaay longer than i should.
#20
Just randomly zone out every once in a while. Then someone will speak to me and I’ll have no context and no idea what they just said.
#21
If somthing falls of my bed I don’t get up I just lean over the edge and pick it up
