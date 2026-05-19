Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Inspired by the Mediterranean glamour of the 1960s, I shot this series in Europe along the coast of Spain. Designing 1,000 inner-tubes that represent a modern take on classic lifesavers, the chic nostalgia of this pool staple becomes new again with a neon-hued revamp shot atop the pristine pool of Le Méridien Ra Beach Resort & Spa.
Synonymous with the bronzing bodies under the Mediterranean sun, Poolside evokes the unique splendor of living the classic 1960’s jet-set lifestyle.
More info: graymalin.com
The Great Escape
Yellow Lounger
The Diver
Poolside Plunge
Poolside Paradise
Orange Crush
Out Of Office
Poolside Apéritifs
Light Blue Allure
Hot Pink Haven
Lifesavers
Drifting Away
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