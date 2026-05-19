Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

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Inspired by the Mediterranean glamour of the 1960s, I shot this series in Europe along the coast of Spain. Designing 1,000 inner-tubes that represent a modern take on classic lifesavers, the chic nostalgia of this pool staple becomes new again with a neon-hued revamp shot atop the pristine pool of Le Méridien Ra Beach Resort & Spa.

Synonymous with the bronzing bodies under the Mediterranean sun, Poolside evokes the unique splendor of living the classic 1960’s jet-set lifestyle.

More info: graymalin.com

The Great Escape

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Yellow Lounger

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

The Diver

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Poolside Plunge

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Poolside Paradise

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Orange Crush

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Out Of Office

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Poolside Apéritifs

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Light Blue Allure

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Hot Pink Haven

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Lifesavers

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Drifting Away

Poolside Photos With 1,000 Inner Tubes Bring Back 1960s Mediterranean Glamor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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