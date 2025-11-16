Hey Pandas, What’s Something That’s On Your Mind?

Anything that’s on your mind (good or bad). :D
How cute those kittens looked back at Noah’s Ark Pet Center! They were so tiny, and their little mews, I’m dieing from cuteness!!!
I’m super worried, stressed, concerned, and scared. I could use any advice…
I’ve been dating my boyfriend for almost 10 months. We are both each other’s best friend. We do everything together. We’ve both said I love you. We’ve both discussed a future together. We are both attending college this fall. However, our colleges are six hours apart. I’m moving out of state and into a completely different time zone. We’ve talked about doing a long distance relationship. We are going to talk about all of the rules, expectations, and boundaries this weekend. I’m just super worried, stressed, concerned, and scared. I’ve literally cried almost every night this summer thinking about having to leaving him. I just don’t want to lose him. I know there are going to be so many girls who are prettier, smarter, and funnier than me at his college. Thinking about everything just breaks my heart.
I’d appreciate any advice :)
Well, i wish “homophobic people” would just accept that gay ppl aren’t gonna change. I just wish for peace for only that.
Cookies are baked… And bacon is cooked.
Why, English language. WHYYYYYYYYY?!
I just feel kind of numb and unmotivated right now. I have so much to do before school starts and it’s stressing me out a lot, but I just don’t want to do any of it. I don’t want school to start again. I’m really not ready.
I hate my mother sometimes
Background
I was singing during class and the orchestra teach told me I was really good at singing
So me and my mom were watching AGT and you know I’m a pretty ok singer and stuff and I said I think I could make it to the second round or whatever and she was like ha no you could not. And so I said “well the orchestra teach said I sounded really good” She said well you probably think you sound better than you think” Thanks for ruining my dreams which I know won’t ever come true but still
Very generously my dad has given me part of his inheritance from Nanna but my tax bill is going to be eye-watering…!
Right now a lot of things are on my mind… But the most worrisome for me I guess is my friend is really angry at me for no fault of mine and I’m really anxious and upset and depressed and trying my best but nothing is working out.. I’m very lucky to have a friend like her but I think I’m losing her and I don’t want that cuz Im losing everyone and it’s just breaking my heart… Everyone’s leaving me, my mom, my bros and now my friends too 😖
Someone who tried to destroy my career and did destroy my mental health is back, but they’re pretending like it never happened, and they just love my work! I’m being pressured to “move on,” but I can’t believe that everyone wants to act like what they did was no big deal. I almost killed myself more than once because of this person’s actions, but now that they’re “being nice,” it’s okay? I really want to treat them like they treated me, and call out the double standards, but I also just want them to go away and leave me alone.
I’m 51 female and I just want to find someone to go hang out with..if it leads to something more grand.. well awesome.. but it’s hard to find a man…
I’m going to a new school in a big city, where I know nobody exept for a friend and have no idea what is expecting me. That’s in less than 5 days and I’m scared as hell. Eventhough I don’t want to admit it to myself.
I’m always imagining the worst scenarios.
I’m very introverted and tend to struggle with new situations like this one.
I really hope it goes well!
Thank you for letting me share this.
I alternate thinking about my husband and my dog. It’s hard to concentrate on being at work for another 2 hours when I am wondering how their days are going and knowing there is so much more I could be doing at home with them. On the immediate, though, I am thinking how tired and annoyed I am with customers.
tryna forget my rape from when I was 8,lol I’m 12 and can’t forget it
When will I finally get in the damn plane and go home.
I was supposed to go at 6PM and it’s already 7PM where I’m at…
Also… My dogs. I NEED to see my dogs. Like, NOW.🥺
I stepped in mud with my BEAND NEW 200 dollar Jordan’s 😔😭
my parents know about my sexuality but not my pronouns. my brother was the first person i came out to but he doesn’t know either. only a few close friends know i use she/they pronouns (i’m still sort of questioning but i’m like 96% sure) it’s not that i think they’d kick me out, although my dad can be sort of transphobic sometimes, i know they’d still love me. but it would be really awkward and would probably change how they see me. i’m fine with just being called “she” so i don’t feel any need to tell them. but sometimes it gets tiring to keep such a big secret.
My grandparents are republican. They watch Fox news. They probably voted for trump. They’re not bad people, really, but we just don’t talk about politics with them (my parents and I are democrat) I’ve just been worried about how I’m going to come out about my sexuality to them. My parents already know and support me, but I don’t think my grandparents know and I don’t know how they’ll handle it. they e never really expressed anti or pro LGBTQ+ sentiments but again, we don’t talk about politics with them.
How I don’t have any grandchildren yet.(I have four kids) Not because I’m wanting to have them, but I’m scared for any new child brought into this world at it’s current status.
How I don’t feel sorry that I caused family drama (if you want I’ll explain in the comments)
My ex. Caught a cold in the middle of the night and fever is running high, and since last time I had a fever like this was when I was with my ex some years ago. I was stupid and dumb back then and I let him treat me poorly. POV: Your fever is high, 40-42 °C, you’re trembling and almost passing out. He had gone for a walk in -30 °C(STUPID) And called me if I could fetch him since it’s so cold :(
Stupid me went, dizzy and trembling so bad my leg on the gas wouldn’t stay steady. Off I went, I got him and brought him into my home.
He slept at my place, next to me, and in the morning he asked if I still have fever. Obviously yes, I was sweating and still weak and what this dumbass said?
“Eww. I thought so you are so sweaty, ugh” and later that day he complained about why I wasn’t going to go anywhere with him from near my bed that day.
So yes, I’m trembling right now and know my fever is going up. But at least I don’t have to baby him anymore. The only flaw is, even if warmth isn’t recommended when having fever, the warmth of a human and the comfort it brings I would appreciate. That’s my mind right now, carry on pandas.
