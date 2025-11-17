Hey Pandas, What’s Something That’s Not Taken Seriously Enough?

What’s something that people today do not take seriously enough?
#1
Mental health in children/tweens/teens. Children CAN be depressed and they CAN have anxiety.
#2
Science. And that opinions are not facts!
#3
People ignorant of gender/sex stating “FACTS” like you gender is your genitals. Ignoring preferred pronouns. Literally causing more distress to people suffering gender dysphoria and ignores peoples identities.
Jus because you use the correct pronouns for “95%” of the population does not mean you can ignore the pronouns of the remainder.
#4
People being LGBTQ+. The amount of jokes I hear about something being “gay” in 2023 is astounding, and most of the time it’s used in a negative context.
#5
The bullying that queer kids face. Like, it shouldn’t be normal that I have to deal with a dude calling me a pervert and a school shooter just cause I’m trans, and there should be no question as to who’s in the wrong there. Also, our last principal removed the all gender restroom, making it so the only places safe for trans and nonbinary kids are both on the top floor, one in the nurses office (almost always in use) and one in the counselors office (also usually in use). We also have an unenforced limit on how much time we can take in the restroom (10 min at most) so you basically can’t use the restroom when ur on the bottom floor of my school, not without taking up a huge amount of time. People just really don’t seem to give a hell about queer kids
#6
mental health, more specifically, NPD and ASPD. people like to use the term narcissist and sociopath a lot without acknowledging that these terms are used for real disorders. there are so many words, yet you choose to use the name of a disorder.
#7
People not wanting to talk. Whenever a stranger talks to me in front of my parents, I will get really stiff and my brain will abandon me for a few minutes. In other words, I don’t talk. And my mother says “it’s not that hard, you know how to talk” and she’s not joking. Like wtf I hate talking, especially to her so why the heck does she force me to talk????
#8
History. And how not to repeat it.
#9
#10
When someone, especially children, says they feel sick, IT ACTUALLY MEANS they feel sick. Not when they’re trying to get out of school or being dramatic. Had my visiting niece throw up in my home while her parents insisted she ‘would be fine after she throw up’
#11
How damaging overprotective parenting is. I am socially awkward and insecure who hates my mother (not just for being overprotective there’s other things). But most people will just say “They did that because they love you!” and you’ll just be seen as a bad person for cutting off an overprotective parent as an adult because “it’s not bad of parenting they’re just extra careful”.
#12
These idiotic homophobic trolls. Btw I joined the pronoun war on my main and that’s why I am on my alt :). When that account gets approved I will put my pronouns in this one too!! All hail kind blue mouse!!
#13
queer people’s mental health due to society’s discrimination
#14
People just feeling entitled; thinking that being rude, yelling, deliberately hurting people is ok; not considering how others feel, simply being kind to others; governments (USA) taking away women’s right to decide what happens to their bodies (wouldn’t happen if men got pregnant); people’s mental health issues
#15
Smoll backstory. I’m adopted and my birth mom does this.
Not understanding why your kids were taken from you, thinking you were a great parent yet you do not have guardianship over them, and not trying to understand why your kids want/need the closure that you aren’t giving them.
Before someone goes on about their mental health, I know why my mom is like this, I know the statistics for people who do this and have had their kids taken away from them, I have a decent understanding about neurodivergence/mental health can effect how you treat a kid. But the kid will be effected by the stuff they cant even remember.
#16
i say this a lot, and i fear it’s becoming my only personality trait in this site lmao:
but the stigma and bullying i face routinely as a russian immigrant. i get assumed that i’m a war-loving homophobe who will bow to putin at every turn, and i get hate for all of this. I’ve been attempting to change my extremely thick accent so no one really suspects anything, but so far it hasn’t been working :( the worst that’s happened i think is when a classmate threw a shoe at me and told me to “go back to russia, commie”.
please don’t assume my politics just because of my nationality.
thanks for listening, i love you all so much 🫶
#17
MENTAL HEALTH
#18
when someone goes by pronouns that aren’t the typical she/her he/him they/them and people refuse to call them that because they’re “not really pronous” like xe/xem or yk
#19
Cruelty. Honestly idk if this is big for other people but just because people look different of sound different or anything people still set out to bully those who are different.
Also people hate others for what they are like. I mean I’ve seen supposedly “funny” memes about killing furries or trans and it’s just stupid! Let people be people!
Sorry for bad grammar or stuff I’m tired:)
#20
MENTAL HEALTH
#21
That racism and homophobia are still around today. Many people do these and brush it off as jokes, and It is not okay. Even if there is process with these being treated better, some people may still treat these subjects badly.
#22
Abuse and bullying.
#23
Racism, v@p!ng and dr^g usage in kids.
#24
Signs of sh or si. I have seen all to many people going through s**t bc no one is there to help them.
#25
The mental health issues of confused “transgenders”
