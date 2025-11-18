This Loyal Dog Spent 9 Days By The Hospital, Hoping For A Reunion With His Owner

Today, we’d like to share a story that reminds us all of the strong bond between dogs and their humans. You might be familiar with the story of Hachikō, the Japanese Akita dog who waited for his deceased owner for nine years at the same spot. This time, the event took place last month in Viana, a city in the Greater Vitória region of Brazil.
When Caramelo’s owner was admitted to the Arlindo Villaschi Emergency Care Unit, the dog followed and waited by the hospital door for the next nine days. Unfortunately, his owner was transferred to another hospital and passed away before they could be reunited. Caramelo is currently under the care of a governmental organization specializing in rescuing animals in need and will soon be available for adoption.
Meet Caramelo, the loyal dog who waited nine days at the hospital door for his owner
We reached out to Walquiria Vieira, the manager of Bem-Estar, the animal welfare NGO currently caring for the dog. She kindly shared with us: “Caramelo’s dedication is a powerful reminder of the deep bond that can exist between humans and their pets. We are committed to finding a home where the dog can receive the love and security he deserves.”
His owner was admitted on August 1, but sadly passed away after being transferred to another hospital
During the waiting period, Caramelo was cared for by the hospital staff, touched by his devotion
When asked about the type of care the dog is currently receiving at the veterinary clinic and the plan for his recovery, Vieira told us: “Caramelo was rescued and sent directly to a veterinary clinic where he received medical care including blood collection for testing, microchipping for identification and all necessary medical support. Through the test results, they were able to identify anemia and tick disease, which are already being treated. The patient has a low body condition score and adequate feeding and supplementation have already been instituted. Other complementary tests will be performed. The patient will be made available for adoption after castration, complete vaccination and antiparasitic protocol and completion of treatment.”
After nine days, “Caramel” was rescued by Bem-Estar, an animal welfare NGO
The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic for immediate medical care
Curious about the adoption process, we asked for more details, and the head of the animal welfare organization explained: “We are a municipal Animal Welfare Program. We are located in the city of Viana-ES. The Animal Welfare Management team takes care of all adoption processes for rescued animals. Caramelo’s adoption is receiving special attention due to the high demand, but the protocol is the same for all animals. The interested party must fill out a form and then go through an interview with the team. The team’s intention is to learn a little more about the interested party, check if the family already has other animals and how they care for them, and if they have adequate space for the dog or cat, for example. The goal is for all adoptions to be done responsibly, by families who are truly aware and able to receive the animal.”
Caramelo had a low body condition score, and he is now receiving proper nutrition and supplements
The dog will be available for adoption after castration, vaccination, and completing his treatment
Walquiria Vieira shared that the criteria for selecting Caramelo’s adopters is exactly the same as for all the other animals rescued by the organization. She added: “We are concerned about the care of the animals after adoption, so we look for adopters who are aware of their needs and are able to meet them, as well as space for the animals to play and display their natural behavior.”
Lastly, when asked about the estimated duration of the dog’s stay under veterinary care, Vieira responded: “He is still in the diagnostic phase. Tests are still being carried out to complete his evaluation. He will be given to his new family when he is completely healthy!”
Caramelo’s loyalty proves once again the deep bond between humans and their pets
