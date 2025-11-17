Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Seems Normal But Isn’t?

Some things have more than meets the eye!
#1
Common sense. Less common than you’d think.
#2
People taking their kids to places not meant for kids like late night R-rated movies, bars, expensive restaurants that don’t even have a kid’s menu (which should be a huge hint), and breweries….then get all offended when people do adult-things like swear or light up a cigarette (in places that allow it in designated areas). IDGAF if babysitters are too expensive, that’s no excuse to mess up everybody else’s good time because you’re an inconsiderate cheapskate.
#3
Don’t you dare. It sounds normal until you say do not you dare.
#4
It is what it is.
It’s what it’s.
#5
Sending your children off to stay with almost complete strangers to raise for 8 to 12 hours a day, so you can earn enough money to send them off to stay with almost complete strangers.
#6
Using idioms in day to day conversations. I was taught some idioms that have fallen out of common usage in school so people look at me weirdly whenever I use one of them
#7
Everyone in school, teachers, my parents, siblings, etc. knows that I am not comfortable with talking. If I meet any adult or kid I’m uncomfortable around, you will think I’m mute. And you know what people tell me? They tell me I’m weird, they say things behind my back, my teachers call on me 10x more than anyone else in my class. I just don’t like talking and everyone thinks it’s not normal :(
#8
Seeing stars and getting a little dizzy when you bend down to pick something up or work in the Garden. Or get up too fast from kneeling. Not everybody gets this feelings. It’s because of low blood pressure 🤷♀️ It was crazy for me finding out not everybody needs to lean on a wall after getting up in the morning 😅
#9
“Everyone for themselves” has been normalised to the point where we think we are weak when we need help.
It really does take a village to help and support one another and we won’t even call friends because we don’t want to be a burden on them.
You’re not weak, ask for help, then you help someone else when they need it. Let’s get back to that kind of society.
#10
Being both gifted in math and reading. It is fairly common in children but not very common in adults.
#11
The fact that in Irish, “I don’t care” is “Is cuma liom”.
Ok? Yeah, seems fine.
But, it is the exact same words for “I care”.
#12
Being normal
#13
Talking about good things that happened rather then just bad
#14
the waste of plastic
#15
How you have to wash towels. If you come out of a shower clean then how the freak does it get dirty
#16
the fact that if you are 14, in 4 years you are legally an adult
#17
Coping with your aging body. Like literally, HOW??? My knees are aging faster than my shoulders. My neck is stiff from sleeping too much. WTF is too much sleep tbh? Bloating, indigestion, joint pain… EXPLAIN IT TO ME..!!!!!
#18
Being quiet, especially around there parent.
#19
The biggest source of microplastics is rubber from our tyres as the interact with roads
#20
Growing up everyone (kids) would banter all the time. My friends and I can still banter. This isn’t normal to the younger generation or elderly generation. The younger ones get overly offended by everything. Like everything. I don’t even cross lines with bantering. Like nothing that offends race, religion or gender. The elder generation can just get irritated. Some elderly will laugh and call you a smart a*s or banter back. So, they aren’t that bad. If you grew up in the 80’s and 90’s you know the bantering I’m talking about.
#21
saying ain’t instead of amn’t. ain’t is used to say am not, but it’s really more like ai not and am’nt is a combination of am and not, forming am not. also saying ain’t not. ai not not? seriously?
there are more i think of constantly just can’t remember now i will put them in the comments (if) when i do
#22
Not saying a good thing becus u think it will jinx it
#23
The puffballs in my secret tower lair. The exterminator said they were normal and not to worry about them, but something off about them. I think they’re plotting something.
#24
that i feel like i can hardly move in my body. Trapped, sort of, and i have to remind myself that i can move my head and arms freely. I don’t think many other people have this problem, but sometimes i forget
#25
Lack of free healthcare in the United States.
#26
Spending more time at work/school or commuting to it than at home. Making someone else rich though your work at the cost of your health, personal life and leisure time, in the hope that if you do it long and hard enough, you will recognition, social validation and leisure time at last.
It is a sad reality for many people.
#27
crying, apparently
#28
Judging what’s “normal.”
#29
Normal. Normal, does not exist.
#30
How some people are happy. How? What is your secret? I want to die
#31
for asians and anyone else who relates
getting called pig and stuff by your parents everyday
#32
Being in control. Except for occasional types of applications by someone to themselves, control is a complete illusion, delusion, and fantasy.
#33
Most people have healthy boundaries and not try to make decisions in things that don’t directly or indirectly affect them.
#34
Obsessing over things you really like. I have obsessions with Portal and Subnautica and because of that, I just want to talk about both for hours. I get told that I can never shut up about them ( My self conscious tells me that. ) and occasionally others.
#35
Wow I can think of so many things. Cutlery and table layouts. So strange that this is “normalised”. Most of the world eats with chopsticks (far east) or bare hands (india and africa). Fussing about peoples’ gender or sex, or worse, their sexual preferences. I mean, who cares? Just mind your own business and let them be who they want to be, they are not hurting you nor trying to change your life? Jokes that make fun of different groups. I mean- you’re basically sexist or racist if you think these are funny? I realise we have had the thing of laughing at “foreigners” with “funny ways” for a long time – like millenia – but it’s not actually nice. How about just see what they do and think “hey that’s interesting”? I can go on longer but I’ll stop there.
#36
Asking, when you really are telling. “Can you do the TPS reports?”
“Can you please clean up your room?”
“Can I see your license and registration?”
Any question where the answer can’t be no shouldn’t be a question. Normal adults can usually tell when an ask is really a command but for some, like neurodivergent adults and children, It’s really confusing.
#37
Existence.
#38
bull fighters using the red flaggythingiemabob
bulls are color blind the only reason why they attack is because of something about territory or the sharp movements or both
HAVE A GOOD DAY! JESUS LOVES YOU!😄
#39
The abundance of homeless in downtown metropolitan cities and all of the callous hate and violence against them. Politicians really are to blame.
#40
Obesity
But that doesn’t mean that people have to be body shamed for their body weight or shape.
But being obese can bring about many health problems that can even affect the heart and take your life.
#41
The belief that when a child begins to walk they need to have these fancy, hard soled shoes…. for like ankle support I guess.
It’s just… dumb to me. Babies have been learning to walk for far longer than those horrible shoes have been around.
#42
Cho Chang. Like, wtf?! She starts crying but then kisses Harry?? How? What? Why? Huh?
#43
It seems normal when you hear about people’s parents die, until it happens to you
#44
Taking pictures of your meal and posting it on the internet. How pathetically narcissistic to think that the world GAF what you had for breakfast/lunch/dinner!
#45
The grammar changes I have observed over the last few decades, originating in the American dialects (strong influence of American film and TV, I suspect). Strong verbs have become weak ones. Two examples: “weaved” instead of “wove”, “slayed” instead of “slew”.
Also, the frequent substitution of the past participle of verbs for the simple past form. “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” for example – should be “shrank”. “The ship sank” not “sunk”.
Puts my teeth on edge but like climate change, the tipping point is already past. (Not “passed”, lol)
#46
Eating tots in your pockets during school.
#47
Braille buttons on drive-thrus, and “rightside-up”. First, “rightside-up” should be “upside up,” and the fact drive-thrus expected blind people to drive is crazy. I know some blind people are capable of that, but those people are few and far in between.
#48
Ferries. Like they are literal floating roads that carry cars around instead of flying, boating, or going over a bridge.
#49
Being in middle class
#50
Life…..
#51
Cats. Just cats.
#52
Nowadays, people, especially the young teenagers, think swearing is cool, especially with their friends. Why can’t we be a nice and polite society instead? You don’t have to swear with someone to show that you are friends with them.
#53
people and leaving the house
#54
Ab^se to the ab^sed.
#55
Eating Nutella by the spoonful directly from the jar.
#56
Having lockdown drills multiple times per year in school and having to teach children what to do if someone with a gun comes into the school. I hate living in America.
#57
being mentally ill. It’s been very normalized
#58
This is my second one.
If killing is bad, and we kill people who kill people. Then is it still bad to kill people who kill people?
#59
Using the word “myself” in a standalone way. It us ONLY to be used in conjunction with I or me. The world myself is used exactly the same way as himself, herself, themselves. If one of these words sounds stupid in a sentence when replacing myself, then myself IS WRONG and sounds EQUALLY STUPID to someone who knows proper grammar. Myself seems to be used to replace I or Me in order to sound smarter, but it is WRONG and improper. And it drives me ABSOLUTELY NUTS…… P.S. I used to be bugged out most by improper use of apostrophes, until I realized that this is worse
#60
being a gay cat in texas, being a homophobic, transphobic, trump supporting douche. like, why the f**k do y’all still like him! he is an asshat, who looks like the evil twin of chester the cheetah
#61
life under the sea think animals can live under a lot of pressure and heat
#62
Idk if this counts but.
I always get angry at my parents for making me do all these healthy things to stay alive. If I do things I don’t like to do for the rest of my life then what’s the point?
I want to live yes, but will I have to do things hat make me unhappy to live?
#63
This is my third. Why do we milk cows? I mean like don’t we realize where we’re milking from?
#64
#65
Saying “I’m fine” when we really aren’t. People ask “How are you?” and have no desire to know. Why not just get rid of the question?
#66
Biological facts are to be accepted, not rejected. Insanity is to be rejected, not accepted. He is him, she is her, they are them, IT is fabulous Tim Curry in the sewer. The LGBTQRSZFUP.. is total BS. I’m not a part of some ridiculous acronym. I’m not a part of the misfit kibble floating in a bowl of Alpha-Bits cereal. Never signed up for that and I never will. Sexually, I’m gay. Biologically, I’m a man. See how easy that is?
#67
not really seems normal but, having half an alphabet to chose from when deciding what sexuality you are then having a sub section of many possibilities to assign SEX when it is already written into your DNA then making the hard decision to confuse every f****r on the planet with pro nouns. I am bi-trans-cis-female-male-apache attack chopper who would like to be known by them/their/over here pro nouns….just stop already
