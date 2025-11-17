Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Got Discontinued Or Cancelled That You’re Upset About? (Closed)

Be appropriate, please. Also, feel free to tell us how we can support these things. Have fun!
#1
“Firefly” and “Angel”…. Over 20 years and still bloody annoyed that they both got canned!!!
#2
The Pizza Hut pizza buffet! In the red roofed restaurant with the little two-player Pac-Man table video games and pitchers of soda. Ahhhh, yesteryear.
#3
Net neutrality. I hate what the internet has become when search engines don’t return the best results, just the ones on websites that paid the biggest bribes to appear first.
#4
Caramel. Not this salted caramel nonsense. Regular caramel. Nobody does it anymore. If I wanted salt, I’d have a savoury dish.
#5
Vienetta.
#6
The potato cakes at Arby’s. I considered them the best thing on the menu, and probably won’t be going back.
Also, Mountain Dew “White Out”.
#7
Fewer subscriptions! It was like overnight and suddenly paywalls were popping up everywhere and networks and tech companies started up their own streaming services and claimed their content, splintering into several competitors and bleeding customers. So many app/streamer/website monthly fees are low enough that they often go unnoticed, but they add up. As for streaming services, a lot of people I know subscribe just for as long as the show they like airs (or waits until the season has aired and signs up for a free trial or just one month, binges it) and then bails. The wealth of content means more good stuff being published and and produced than before but also a lot of rubbish, too. And in the end, we’re paying more when you add it all up, yet often feeling dissatisfied, meanwhile it seems every service is drowning because the subscription model isn’t enough to keep afloat.
#8
The teen titans
Left on a cliff hanger than was cancelled
Then they had the nerve to throw that garbage at us (teen titans go)
Plss bring back teen titans :>
#9
“Ripper Street”. It was a show that ended on a cliffhanger, of sorts.
#10
Invader Zim.
#11
Dirk Gently.
#12
Pudding Pops. I miss them so much.
#13
“Lovecraft Country” was incredible. To cancel it after one season was criminal. There is so much more story to tell. I feel somewhat the same about “Watchmen” on HBO, but they did such a masterful job with that, doing any more might be messing with perfection.
#14
I know this sounds weird, but McDonald Land cookies! They were the best!
#15
Choco Taco
#16
Squeez-its, fruit string thing, that band aid gum, all the bubbilicious flavors, SNICK, TGIF
#17
Uncharted- video game series by Naughty Dog. Such a fun game.
&
Hostess chocolate pudding pies. Maybe they’re still out there but I haven’t seen one in ages.
#18
Jello Pudding Pops – food
My Name is Earl – TV Show (Got cancelled and left on cliffhanger!)
#19
Rottmnt – Rise of the TMNT
it got crapped upon by nickelodeon. it also was reveiw bombed by older tmnt fans as well. probably because it was the first tmnt series who dared to be different. But people started realizing how sick this show is, from the plot to the animation(did i say animation? probably the best in tmnt history). season 3 was cancelled and season 2 was cut short, and they only had 6 weeks to make it(they did an amazingly good job, for 6 weeks btw). Ik i talk about it a lot on this platform and it might be getting on some peoples nerves lol.
if you wanna give it a try/ help save it:
you can watch season 1 and the movie on netflix
you can watch both season on paramount plus/youtube
there are a bunch of change.org stuff you could sign
use hashtags: #saverottmnt/#saveriseofthetmnt
hope i am not annoying you guys with my tmnt obsession😅
i just rlly want it to come back😭
#20
Roller rinks. The big ones where that’s what it was all about. Apparently there’s still one roller rink in my city, but it’s more of a family fun centre and the rink is not as big. There used to be 3 rinks in the city. All awesome. All had their own games for skaters. Played Limbo, Chicken Dance, speed skating time to AC/DC and couples skate time. There were black lights, arcades and the canteen. One rink had an all nighter every week. You go and skate for as late as you wanted. That rink closed and the building has been demolished and replaced by some boring building.
#21
*The venus vibrance razor
*McDonalds Fried Apple Pie
*Choco Taco
*Myspace 😂
#22
Clam dip. How come no one makes it anymore?
#23
NexoKnights Lego series.
Seriously, I have a few sets but the whole line has been discontinued. Arggghhh!!!
Sorry, not sorry for being a big child and Lego enthusiast.
#24
•My rafting trip was cancelled because the river water levels were so low.
• I’m a horror fan and I was disappointed when Archive 81 season 2 was cancelled.
#25
Pepper Jack flavored Doritos. I seem to be the only person that remembers these existed. Early 2000s they were on the shelves and I’d buy them whenever I had the money. Then they were gone and forgotten.
#26
I miss watching Umbrella Academy. Also, The Finder was an awesome show
#27
Wax harmonicas for Halloween
#28
Mars candy bars.
Red Dog beer.
Windows 7.
#29
Matador beef jerky sticks. They disappeared this past year.
Slim Jim’s are okay, but mostly Jack Links are everywhere, tons of flavors, and I’ve tried them but really don’t like them. Matadors were by far the best imo. I work on the road so beef jerky is a quick protein gas station snack I can easily grab while I’m working until I can break for a real meal, so this is something I feel sad about multiple times per week when I frown and settle for Slim Jims. I do jerky to avoid sugary snacks or giant chip bags. i know it’s only marginally better lol. Still, I miss Matador.
#30
Im sad they cancelled Person Of Interest. Also, I loved Nestlé’s Peelin’ Pops. They were banana popsicles that had some kind of skin that you could peel and eat. So good but they got discontinued I think.
#31
Kelloggs used to make a cereal called Frosties. There was a Tiger on the box. Key part of my childhood and now it’s no longer
#32
Four Food Items:
1. The original Frosted Apple Pop Tarts.
2. Keebler Chocolate Creme Sandwich Cookies
3. Apple Flavored Kool-Aid
4. Sunshine Lemon Cooler Cookies
#33
The tv show Defiance. I will never not be mad about that.
#34
Nabisco Waffle Cream Cookies
Not the real thin ones they have now, but the ones that looked like Belgian Waffles, with a frosty filling.
They stopped making them about 20 years ago, I think, but I still look in the cookie section of the Grocery every time I am in the store.
#35
Jujubes candy
#36
The OA – season two really turned it into something amazing then it got cancelled. Also mint chic chip squares used to be a favourite snack of mine
#37
American Gothic 1995, canceled after one season. The anti-Andy Griffith cop show.
I insist that you go in completely blind if you check it out, and please – begin with the two-part pilot episode/s
#38
Upgradeable apple laptops. The last ones you could seriously upgrade without taking it to a certified engineer or some s**t, was like 2011. Nuisance. Now they insult you by charging like
#39
i’m not okay with this on netflix. it ended on such a cliffhanger and i miss it
#40
Not technically canceled but I’m still mad about Netflix removing Sherlock
#41
Surge soda!
Red Grape Malt Duck (not really but I drank a lot of it as a teen).
#42
Vinyl cancelled after one season. When the executive producers are Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger, chances are its a good show, and it was.
#43
Swiss Miss pudding cups! The Jello ones aren’t nearly as creamy good.
#44
Gravity Falls
I’m happy with the ending, but it was so good that I want more. I’ve watched the series over and over agian, and miss it ever day.
#45
Hannibal tv series, although not technically cancelled, but I do not think it will continue.
#46
My fav show model 😭 Nothing looks or feels more comfortable and they discontinued it, I’ve had it for over two years
#47
I’m still annoyed about the Wings of Fire Netflix series. Oh also The Mysterious Benedict Society TV show.
#48
Wendy’s breadsticks
#49
McCormick Pepper Season All. It was the best thing to sprinkle on eggs.
#50
-Moesha! it left on such a big cliffhanger! (also, I may or may not have watched it 2 or 3 times heheh..)
-This may sound odd, but airplane peanuts!!!!! I can’t find any that taste similar and I LOVED them 😅
#51
There’s a particular sneaker (Dunlop KT26) that I used to buy regularly, at least once a year, that suddenly was no longer available. They had been around for years and years and now ‘Boom’ just like that; gone. They were just soooo comfortable for me.
#52
Kotex Tampons. Need i say more?
#53
ok, ik this is so random but there was the best tea i have ever drank. it was from Trader Joe’s. it was called “Vanilla and Cinnamon Black Tea”, aka “Lemur Tea”. it was glorious, i miss it every day :..
#54
“Reaper” used to be on the CW
#55
Anne with an E
#56
The brilliant show: The Owl House that was on Disney for 3 seasons. It has been praised for its diverse characters, and inclusive LGBTQ+ characters and storylines. Canceled because it didn’t fit the Disney brand and didn’t seem to mesh with some of the studio executives in charge. I hope this show finds another “home” to continue.
#57
Flash (SWF). Back then the internet was a playground of experimentation. Everything is cookie-cutter now.
#58
Marvel’s Inhumans
Sure, the special effects weren’t great, but Inhumans had an awesome ensamble cast, uniquely morally gray storyline, and captivating fights!
And don’t forget Lockjaw, that huge but cuddly bulldog helping the team!
#59
The Apprentice was a strong guilty pleasure of mine. It was a world full of ambitious people tripping on themselves as much as they were playing a cutthroat competition. I loved the tension that came with the weakest link about to be selected.
The only reason it was dropped when the host left for politics and the bodybuilder governor who replaced him just couldn’t carry the torch.
#60
So many tv shows
Deadly class
Willow
The irregulars
Jupiters legacy
Daybreak
The Nevers
Alaska daily
It goes on and on
#61
Post Fortified Oat Flakes cereal was so delicious! Also miss Surge soda and Rondo soda.
#62
Alphas
More recently The Alienists
#63
When I was little, Chef Boyardee made this chicken ravioli in a cream sauce that I loved. They discontinued it and I was so disappointed I wrote them a letter asking them not to. Alas, that did not change their minds.
#64
Bloodline. It was such a great series, it got canceled while still in production and they quickly tried to wrap up the story but ended up ending it in such a weird way.
#65
KooKooRoo you can all have whatever other places sell chicken sandwiches and such. They’ll never live up to KKR. Ever since the last one closed, I’ve been on a quest to find a chicken sandwich even remotely as tasty. There isn’t one. (Side note to say that I looked this up in the middle of writing my entry here and apparently I’m not the only one… KKR made it on to a list of LA businesses Angelenos want to bring back from the dead that was published in 2022. I feel so seen.)
#66
The Owl House!!! I love that show, but Disney forced the creator, Dana, to shorten the last season to three 44 minute specials. I really would have loved to see a full season three.
#67
1 – the owl house
yes it DID have three seasons and yes it DID have a proper ending but still disney, can’t we just have a dramatic, funny, gay tv show for once???
2 – sizzler
THEY FREAKING SHUT IT DOWN
istg i loved sizzler SO MUCH (even if i don’t remember it much lol) but it was a HUGE part of my childhood and now it’s GONE
they better damn bring it back
#68
Ben and Jerry’s Holy Cannoli ice cream – a blend of ricotta and pistachio ice creams!
Also, what happened to the Great Value Focus Huckleberry Drink Enhancer??!!?@? The BEST flavor and a family favorite, then just -POOF- disappeared one day … yet remains on walmart.com but as unavailable! According to the reviews, there are many disappointed fans!
#69
Whatever those Game of Throne books were called. Winds of something something fire?
#70
Literally so many shows! 10 Things I Hate About You, The Owl House, Teenage Bounty Hunters, First Kill; I could go on and on.
#71
Almost anything that I like! LOL! Campell’s Pepper Pot Soup… GONE! An old cereal called Kaboom!…. Gone! I’ve learned not to get to into any foostuff as 99% chance it’s gonna go!
#72
Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs, the best perfume ever
Pushing Daisies
#73
Voltron LD. Season 8 was such a letdown…
#74
The Muppets TV show.
#75
Windows 98.
I miss it crashing four or five times daily!
#76
Raspberry Kool Aid and Snyder’s garlic toast pretzels.
#77
“Young Drunk Punk” (from Bruce McCulloch from Kids in the Hall). One season and the CBC canned it. :(
#78
That other great show with Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Blackadder), The Thin Blue Line.
#79
Don’t Scare the Hare!
The game show was a bit cheesy, but the competition was really tense and the giant Hare animatronic was a great sight to behold! Shame it got cancelled due to lack of advertising.
If only there is a remake for it…
#80
The wings of fire tv series.
#81
I loved the new Rosanne remake. It was a very charming and heartwarming show as much as it was inspirational.
Shame that it was cancelled over some studio squabbles.
#82
Deadman Wonderland’s anime series: Cancelled due to low viewership, no thanks to being in a poor timeslot, and the show ended on a cliffhanger.
Star Wars 1313: An Uncharted-like game focusing on Boba Fett’s early days as a bounty hunter. Cancelled when Disney acquired the rights to Star Wars.
The Marvel VS Capcom series: While not fully cancelled, the game hasn’t had a new entry since 2017-2018’s (don’t remember the release year) Marvel VS Capcom: Infinite, which was considered a series low point.
Tekken VS Street Fighter: A plan to have Street Fighter characters appear in a Tekken styled game have been quiet for a decade plus after the lackluster Street Fighter X Tekken (where Tekken characters were brought in a Street Fighter game).
#83
Bath and Body Works “Happy Daisy” I think early OO’s and sadly Sour Patch Kids Ice Cream
#84
Bloodline. Great series, canceled while still in production so they quickly tried to wrap up the story, and they ruined it.
#85
KooKooRoo you can all have whatever other places sell chicken sandwiches and such. They’ll never live up to KKR. Ever since the last one closed, I’ve been on a quest to find a chicken sandwich even remotely as tasty. There isn’t one. (Side note to say that I looked this up in the middle of writing my entry here and apparently I’m not the only one… KKR made it on to a list of LA businesses Angelenos want to bring back from the dead that was published in 2022. I feel so seen.)
#86
KooKooRoo you can all have whatever other places sell chicken sandwiches and such. They’ll never live up to KKR. Ever since the last one closed, I’ve been on a quest to find a chicken sandwich even remotely as tasty. There isn’t one. (Side note to say that I looked this up in the middle of writing my entry here and apparently I’m not the only one… KKR made it on to a list of LA businesses Angelenos want to bring back from the dead that was published in 2022. I feel so seen.)
#87
Rimmel lipstick shade Fudge Brownie!
I have ONE left (massively out of date) and never found a colour to match it. I wish they would bring it back, especially with the 90’s fashion revival.. a girl can hope…
#88
Every item of store-bought clothing that actually fits me.
#89
The TV show Zoo. That ending made me throw my phone at the wall when I realized it was the last episode made.
#90
The original Snow’s Clam Chowder. Bumble Bee bought them out and it’s very good, but the original was great!
#91
Hrmmm.
Food: Tesco Potato Triangles. So nummy.
T.V.: Angel, Dollhouse, Santa Clarita Diet.
#92
I’m 60, so I’ve had lots of opportunities for disappointment. The ones that first come to mind are :
1. Grape Pop-tarts
2. Long John Silvers’ Broccoli Bites (cheese and broccoli, breaded and deep-fried!)
3. Every Avon product I ever liked
4. Geocities
5. The TV series “John Doe”
6. The Lone Gunmen — first the spinoff series, which lasted all if six episodes, and then the characters themselves, who were killed off on The X-Files!
I’ll probably think of more later.
#93
Every time I find a new favourite wallflower scent at Bsth & Body Works their discontinue it.
#94
Common sense!
#95
The shows Carnivale and Marco Polo come to mind.
#96
Nehi Blue Cream Soda, loved it as a kid and it turned your mouth and tongue a brilliant blue
#97
The vegan caramel pudding Alpro made. I still got them in southern germany until 2019, but as I live in a more northern part of the country, that don’t do me any. Of all their flavours, this is the best by far, and the only one I can’t easily make a better version of – any vanilla or chocolate, easy to be above any premade, but caramel tends to develop … those bumps … half-solid pieces …
#98
Life Savers Candies. They changed the flavors in their roll back around 2005/2006. Haven’t had them since.
#99
Another good show – Outsiders.
#100
Crash On The Run was a fun little game that they took offline :(
#101
The old Studio C cast 😢
#102
Seinfeld. That show had several more seasons in it. They cancelled it right when cell phones became popular and the internet went mainstream. There could have been so many crazy storylines involving cell phones, online dating, etc.
#103
Coconut Lifesavers, lemon cooler cookies, My Name is Earl, Shasta Tiki punch, fried apple pies at McDonalds, the ice cream truck, Blue Bell ice cream “wedding cake” flavor, Futurama
#104
“Studio Sixty on the Sunset Boulevard”. The actual show suffered the same ending as the show in the series, probably for the same reason. (The show was cancelled after season one due to “disinterest,” read “the show is too intelligent for audiences.” )
Follow Us