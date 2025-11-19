23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

by

Maria Scrivan has basically turned her childhood self into a franchise, and honestly, we’re here for it. With ‘Nat Enough’, ‘Forget Me Nat’, and now ‘Nat a Chance‘, she keeps proving that awkward tween years are a goldmine for storytelling. Her daily comic ‘Half Full’ is proof she can find humor in everything—technology, pets, social media, you name it.

And while she’s out there casually working on the sixth book in the series (no big deal), she admits that creative blocks still happen. Her fix? A walk, a run—basically anything that makes her brain stop overthinking the story like a puzzle missing half its pieces.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | mariascrivan.com

#1

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#2

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#3

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#4

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#5

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#6

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#7

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#8

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#9

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#10

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#11

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#12

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#13

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#14

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#15

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#16

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#17

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#18

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#19

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#20

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#21

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#22

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

#23

23 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)

Image source: mariascrivan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Funny Math Jokes That Might Make You Forget How Complicated It Actually Is
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Imagine Your Ideal Future Self. What Qualities Do They Possess, And How Can You Start Embodying Those Qualities Today?
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
My 17 Pics Of The Apollo 11 Mission That I Recreated With LEGO Sets
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Why Task Force X Deserves Its Own Series on The CW
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2021
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.