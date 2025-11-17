Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Drives You Insane When Reading Comments Here? (Closed)

I love reading the comments when I’m here, ironically I seek the downvoted ones just to see how bizarre they can get.
So I wanna ask what makes you usually dislike or downvote a comment?
#1
Random people seeing keywords and hating on it. Anything with “vaccine”(this one not so much anymore), “gay”, “left/right (politics)”, and “trans”, just have trolls under it for no reason
#2
The imbecilic hate, the “Karen” comments (“you should’ve done this”) , the rAnDoM cAp writers.
BUT- I’m more irritated by the writers who use reddit threads or ridiculous trending tiktok posts and just reiterate the material from either format to reiterate the same information ad infinitem to make an article long and seem interesting when the topic is rarely interesting (“someone wants to know if they were right when they blew a simple scenario out of proportion”).
When I see reddit or tiktok, I automatically downvote.
(I have problems with creating content on BP, so I’m trying to be kind. I have technical issues)
There are a lot of regular Pandas who make interesting comments that create or carry a discussion, and I enjoy their participation. The rest, I ignore.
#3
The use of “slaaay” can get a tad cringy at times.
#4
I usually don’t downvote any thing but the bots, but they’ve been getting more creative with their choice of words.
#5
Major; being transphobic for no good reason, like seriously dude what did we get to deserve this
Minor; people who proudly call themselves grammar nazis like bro seriously, language changes and evolves, if you can understand what people mean then it’s okay and you need to let it go
#6
it’s when i make any kind of normal comment, then i get somebody who replies to my normal comment with “they/he 🤦🏼😂🤣🤪🤪it’s he/him or she/her, only two genders” like what the hell? i didn’t even say anything about being trans and you go and harass me because i stated my pronouns to let people know them without having to ask????
argh.
#7
People judging *perfectly fine photos* even though the person who posted them was ok with posting them
#8
I think mine is people engaging with trolls. It’s very nobel trying to fight the trolls but that’s what they want. They want you to argue they get off on knowing they have annoyed you. You will also never change their mind. Just downvote them and don’t comment.
#9
is it just me, or is everyone…on edge? i mean, I’m definitely guilty of this too, but there’s been more fights and political stuff and trolls and just more hate in general.
#10
Downvotes
#11
Like the #1 submission says, I’m tired of the trolls showing up and agitating everyone. I’m also tired of those meh articles that have touchy subjects in them. I don’t mean we should shy away from them, but they tend to set people off. And of course those who stray from the “correct” path of thought get downvoted and bashed unmercifully. Not even always the trolls. It’s just, what would you say or do if that person you’re downvoting was in front of you? Give them the thumbs down sign and walk away? That’s how I feel when someone downvotes something. They just silently say “you’re so wrong, idiot” and walk away without an explanation or reason they did so. Am I supposed to automatically know why I’m wrong if all I get are downvotes? And then there’s the comments. If I get a comment, being rude or whatever, I tend to reply to it logically (in my mind) and calmly. Sometimes people just set me off, and I try not to be because once I say something set off, there’s no mercy, even if I apologize. And even if I do react calmly, everyone is always guarded! I swear I can feel the prickles on my skin from the hedgehogs that curl up into little balls when in discussions. I get it, people on here hardly know a thing about you, yet they’re attacking your whole existence, your whole life, like they’re right there next to you also living it. It’s awful that people feel and react this way. The responses to ANYONE with a different opinion shouldn’t be defensive or harsh. Especially if they present it respectfully, knowing they’re in the minority on here. That’s the thing. Sometimes I comment stuff knowing people won’t agree with me, and I expect downvotes. -4 downvotes and still no explanation other than my assumption, and I’m left wondering again why I ever open my stupid mouth.
#12
Misspelling and improper grammar.
#13
I don’t see it too often but every now and again I see “I could care less” it’s “I couldn’t care less”. I could care less makes no sense in the context people try to use it in. Your trying to tell people that you care so little that it’s impossible to care any less, when you go and say “I could care less” you are saying that you are able to care less than you currently do.
#14
My bugbear is the use of the generation terms – boomers, gen x, gen z, millenials, and so on. I have no clue what approximate age any of these categorizations are (I’m aware that I could look it up). I believe the terms were invented for marketing people to sell us more s**t so that’s one reason to not get involved. Second reason is that it is just another form of lazy stereotyping. We’re finally getting to a place where stereotyping people according to race, gender, sexuality etc is frowned upon (I know we still have a way to go), but stereotyping people according to age is considered completely fine. I just don’t understand why.
#15
People that are people being people and acting like people because they are people being people
#16
Not being able to reply to a -4 vote comment.
The unfair -10 votes and you’re out policy.
Americans gatekeeping every topic and making it all about their issues and no one else from any other nation can have a different opinion, situation, and automatically, unapologetically assuming every article has to do with America/Americans unless clearly stated otherwise. “Wrong. In the USA….” on an article having to do with European countries.
#17
ppl that are so mean just bc they don’t agree with you.
#18
For me it’s emoji’s, no offense i cant stand them. I mean once or twice it can be fun, but i find spamming them can be obnoxious.
Especially when they really have no need to be there. But that’s just my personal opinion i wont downvote for it ^^
#19
People that demand that your “cite” facts just because they disagree with you. Sure, they could look up those facts themselves, but where’s the fun in that when you can just say “Uh uh! Your wrong!” (note the misspelling of “you’re” – another pet-peeve).
#20
The whole “you can think whatever you want, as long as it matches my opinion”, and downvoting someone just because you don’t agree with what they are saying.
WE HAVE FREEDOM OF SPEECH PEOPLE!
#21
When you post a link in the comments, they don’t send you to the links page. It’s not clickable
#22
Anybody being rude to me. Dissing me. Calling me names. Oh and..idk..telling me that my family secretly hates me or even mentioning my family..but who would say something so f@#$ed up? Hmmmmm..
#23
I would like to be able to mention Donald Trump without people jumping up my tailpipe about it. I don’t necessarily want to advance his political agenda, but the man is not VoIdemort, I would like to speak his name.
#24
Pearl-clutching, finger wagging, and holier than thou attitudes with certain topics.
#25
Too many words
#26
White flag Val, white flag 🏳️
