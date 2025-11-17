Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Unnerving Thing That Happened To On The Internet?

A creepy guy messaging you, unusual ads, persistent spam callers, weird things in general and funny misunderstandings.
#1
i accidentally typed “.” into the youtube search bar. don’t try this at home. it will not end well.
#2
well this was at school but my teacher had connected her ipad to the TV and we were on some website we had used. We got sidetracked and we’re talking about a book that we’re reading (Where The Red Fern Grows). In the beginning, there is an urn and we were talking about how we thought the urn had dog ashes. Well then an add pops on the website for CREMATION SERVICES. I was very freaked out for the rest of the day.
#3
I have had a ton of creepy video game stuff pop up on my page on YT sometimes, always after midnight. Really helps me sleep, very soothing to see that. Totally.
#4
So for any of you that know the video “How to climb a tree”, it is a VERY disturbing video, it really caught me off-guard as far as horror goes, but the scary thing was: As soon as the video ended, an ad for a THERAPIST started playing, which is even more terrifying when you think about the behavior of the characters in the video.
(Note: “How to climb a tree” IS VERY DISTURBING, please know the risk before looking it up!)
#5
Sometimes while watching YouTube, on the sidebar showing videos to scroll through and stuff… I’ll come across One Man One Jar 💀
I’ve never had to watch it to hear about what happens in it.
It could potentially be a satire but I highly doubt it.
#6
2 Girls, 1 Cup and 1 Man, 1 Jar…nuff said
#7
A guy accidentally sent my friend a message so I typed “Thank you for signing up for the daily odder facts newsletter” I pretended to charge a dollar for each day in use and to de- activate he had to type “de-odder”. He typed back “de-odder” and I sent him a 5 dollar charge for signing up for the “human” response option that let him talk to a “AI real human”. This went on for a week and he “lost a total of $50.
#8
being sexually harassed by random people. all the time (more so when i didn’t yet identify as trans and went by she/her)
