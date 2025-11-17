Hey Pandas, What’s Something Strange That You’ve Overheard? (Closed)

Share your stories!
#1
“Why would you put ketchup on your couch before the date? Do it after!”
Oh the things you hear in high school
#2
Person 1: listen, John. you need to stay here.
(Supposedly) John: no way. I am not letting you do this. you could get killed
Person 1: fine. just stay close. I don’t want this to end badly.
heard while walking along a ledge overlooking train-tracks. both voices were supposedly male. If you’ll excuse me, I have to write a story about this now.
#3
mine is: “whaddaya mean one plus one is two…?!” it was a joke I think
