Hey Pandas, What’s Something Strange That You’ve Overheard? (Closed)

by

Share your stories!

#1

“Why would you put ketchup on your couch before the date? Do it after!”

Oh the things you hear in high school

#2

Person 1: listen, John. you need to stay here.

(Supposedly) John: no way. I am not letting you do this. you could get killed

Person 1: fine. just stay close. I don’t want this to end badly.

heard while walking along a ledge overlooking train-tracks. both voices were supposedly male. If you’ll excuse me, I have to write a story about this now.

#3

mine is: “whaddaya mean one plus one is two…?!” it was a joke I think

