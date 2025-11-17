Hey Pandas, What’s Something People Do That You Hate? (Closed)

What is something that people do that is god damn awful?
#1
Come online and act like a massive c*nt?
#2
Being racist/homophobic/hating in general and bad table manners
#3
scraping metal utensils against a glass plate/letting the utensil hit their teeth. THE SOUND HURTS MY EARS-
#4
When online, being sent unsolicited sexual messages/pictures.
In real life, people saying a-spec people just ‘Haven’t met the right person’ or ‘Are too young to know’ (this also applies to any orientation). Shoutout to any a-spec people reading this, y’all are super cool
#5
Well this escalated quickly. what a waste of what could have been a good post. Yikes.
When people stop in the middle of a store aisle, completely oblivious that they are blocking traffic.
#6
Trolling.
#7
When people that trans people are “making stuff up”, “confused” or “mentally disabled”. Sure I may slowly be going insane and am confused more than half the time, but that’s completely separate from my gender identity.
#8
thinking that others being proud of their identity invalidates their own identity. just PLEASE let people exist peacefully
#9
What about walking up to random people and trying to “rizz them up”?
#10
Does chewing with your mouth open count? And talking with a mouth full of food. I don’t need to see you eat and I don’t need what you’re eating sprayed on me.
#11
Screeching silverware on plates. It gives me chills.
#12
I hate it when I’m waiting in line and someone checking out holds up the line. Not if they’re buying alot, but when they hold up the line over bulls**t. Like chatting up the cashier despite having paid. People, if they’re getting lotto tickets, having the clerk manually enter your numbers because the lotto sheets are annoying to you. When I worked at a convenience store this drove me crazy! I had a customer that would come in every week and play around 50 numbers for ‘Pick 3’ and ‘Pick 4’. I told him that if you’re playing more 10 numbers you have to fill a slip. He wouldn’t because he’s ‘been coming here for years’. So my boss told me that he’s an exception to the rule. Or arguing with the cashier about not having something, the price of an item or the 🙄”injustice” of not being able to use a coupon because it’s expired or the wrong item, etc. Meanwhile me and everyone else in line have to 10 minutes because you’re berating an employee because you can’t use your coupon from July to save 10% in September. It drives me nuts. I want to throw a bunch of quarters at them and yell “here’s the $1.50 you are bugging out about now please f**k off so i can leave!” also people that cut in line or let someone cut them. Like b***h you don’t speak for the group! It’s poor store etiquette.
#13
When I’m trying to listen to a good song that comes on the radio and somebody starts being LOUD and interrupting your song. Especially when its a song that doesn’t come on the radio often or it’s a sad, slow song that you like.
#14
I hate it when people act ” entitled” – mostly women. They park in handicapped spaces illegally, they cut in lines, they demand special treatment due to some false sense of entitlement. They feel the need to be condescending towards people they regard as ” beneath” them.
In the retail field. It’s brutal.
#15
Depends on people’s music taste what you like but I ABSOLUTELY hate it when someone calls K-pop idols gay ..like ..what is you problem if South Korean men wear makeup? Or dye their hair vibrant colors?
Another one
I really hate it when people make sexist remarks like it’s an everyday talk. Don’t care if it’s coming from a man or woman.. sexism is sexism
#16
Downvoting people on BP when they aren’t saying anything hateful. If you see a troll but they aren’t actively SAYING anything rude, imo it’s best not to downvote, but just to ignore the post/comment. I’m not saying you have to upvote. Just leave the post alone. By interacting with it you’re just encouraging the troll to comment/post.
#17
Nigel Powers : There are only two things I can’t stand in this world: People who are intolerant of other people’s cultures, and the Dutch.
#18
People offering unsolicited comments or advice, when it’s not their job. They can mean well, but it pisses me off. Even if I don’t know what I’m doing, it irritates me that people who may or may now know more try to help instead of letting the actual instructor do it.
#19
toast4128 is leaving. huzzah and all that s**t. he will be remembered for being the most douchebaggy douchebag to ever exist. we won’t miss you!!! his final words: “add a post, or a list addition. Tell them I’ll be gone. I can’t be bothered with this site.” spam “ L 🤡” in the comments. :)
#20
People who gossip about others to soothe their own insecurities.
#21
Absolutely refuse to admit any faults they have, despite there being glaring examples. Anyone who refuses to acknowledge their faults shows extremely weak character.
#22
People using words like “cap” and “git” like, those words have no meaning and sound ridiculis. I dont care if its popular, its stupid and makes (for lack of better words and in the words of my grandfather) you sound like a bum.
#23
Tell me I’m smart, strong, etc. It makes me feel like a complete failure if I can’t do something, and it’s really hard to get parents to stop complementing you.
