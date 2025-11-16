Hey Pandas, What’s Something I Can Do On A School Computer That Isn’t Blocked To Keep Me Entertained?

I have nothing to do in school most of the time and I’ve already gone through most of the unblocked games but those don’t keep my attention. I remember seeing one website that looked sketchy but it was bright and colorful and had like a fake web browser on it and other icons you could click on. I didn’t stay on there long but its been in my mind since (and no, I can’t look in my history) But I just need something actually entertaining that isn’t those unblocked games.
You could listen to your teachers :)
There’s a website called crazygames with a bunch of stuff on it. I like to play chess but there’s all sorts of other games too.
Gartic.io is like pictionary
Drawing
Have you finished the things you need to do in class? Are your grades there good? If yes, then its ok that you do other things. But if not you should pay attention to the teacher. You are there to learn and while it might be boring you might find a use to it later on. Even if its just to learn how to pay attention on a boring lecture, that will come in handy later on.
