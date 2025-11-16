Hey Pandas, What’s Some Good Food You Made (Closed)

by

I made eggs, yum!

#1 Just Some Tators, Pumpkin Carrots And Peppers , Apples, Herbs And Sea Salt. Great Soup

#2 Chicken Teriyaki On The Flat Top. Teriyaki Sauce Made From Scratch

#3 This Is My “All The Plants” Lunch Salad

#4 Salad With Edible Flowers

#5 Enchiladas Carnitas With Poblano Cream Sauce

#6 My Homemade Enchiladas. It’s My Signature Casserole And I’m Making It Today. I. Do. Not. Skimp. On. The. Cheese

#7 E G G

#8 Veggie Burger With Seaweed Chips And Milano Cookies

#9 Spinach And Goat Cheese Omelette With An Avocado Toast And English Breakfast Tea

#10 Delicious Burger

#11 Little Biscotti With Romanesco, Looking Like X-Mas Trees

#12 Made Pico With My Dad. Please Ignore My Horrible Nail Job. I Blurred It Out…

#13 Not Sure If This Counts But I Sort Of Made Hotpot

#14 Sushi And Cold Rolls

#15 Chicken Noodle Soup

