Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Wish We Could Normalize? (Closed)

by

Share your opinions with us!

#1

Accepting the fact that we’re not all having the same opinion (political or any other subjects). And that’s fine and shouldn’t stop us from having a normal conversation together and being able to get along anyways. Of course with some certain groups and extremists this won’t be possible, but I’m talking about your average Joe.

#2

Boys being victims of SA, wether it was by another guy or a girl.

#3

Gendered clothing, it should not exist. Clothing to fit physical types, yes, but separate clothing for men and women? No. Why shouldn’t a man be able to wear a Pink frilly dress if they do want?

#4

Being trans lol

#5

Walking away from a conversation because you do not agree/respect the other side

#6

Calling women “women” and not “girls”.

#7

Normalize calling out bad behavior. Like it’s absurd what people let fly and do in public, people need to be mindful of the areas they are in.

#8

It’s not a super serious topic or anything, but it can definitely get annoying from time to time I guess?

Wearing anything black/dark coloured without being called “eMo” or “eDgY”

