Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Think About Constantly? (Closed)

It doesn’t have to make sense, just share the things that bother you or maybe make you happy. Who knows.
#1
DO. CATS. HAVE. KNEES.
#2
probably the least exciting answer here, but i’m almost always thinking about my girlfriend. i mean like. she’s the sweetest best most amazing person i know!! how could i not think about her.
#3
You’re asking someone with OCD and severe anxiety, with tons of overthinking problems what she thinks about constantly? Oh honey, you’re going to be here for a loooong time.
#4
Time. There’s just not enough time. I want to build great memories with my children and grandchildren. I would love to meet my great grandchildren someday. There’s just so much more to do. I just want the time to do it.
#5
My body and why I dislike it
#6
My place in the LGBTQIA+ community. Like I am so damn confused. About everything: sexual feelings, romantic feelings and my gender. Like, what the f**k?! The only thing I know is that I’m not straight. And I can’t talk to anyone about it :(
It’s so exhausting to think about this the whole time
#7
rust is basically leprosy for metal.
#8
Dinosaurs 🦕 🦖
#9
Existence, purpose, reality.
#10
How is the weather right now? If you live in Melbourne, before making plan, you have to check weather hourly. Out of the temperature and rain, you also have to check UV (to have sunscreen, hat, sunglasses), wind (if it is too windy and rainy at the same time, your umberella won’t work). Also, if it is more than 25 and you go outside, I am giving you a guarantee, you will be turn into a fried chicken.
#11
My boyfriend, will I live another day, and will my eating disorder get a thousand times worse.
#12
My characters. I cannot stop. I just have all these little people running around my brain who don’t really exist
#13
This is kinda hard to admit but for me what i’m constantly thinking about and what I can never get out of head is if I were to disappear or run away or just take myself out of the picture if my friends and family would even remember me or if they would care. How long it would take them to forget me, or how long for them to find a replacement for me. Would my school even care enough to make an announcement about it or would they just laugh it off? I know this probably isn’t healthy but it’s a constant thought for me
#14
If you eat yourself, will you grow or will you die?
Also, all those imaginary stories in my head that I feel would be GREAT for novels but also feel lazy and unmotivated to do it.
Also, can I pick what I want to come as in my next life? I’d really like to be SO many things.
Oh, and also, how to have telekinesis. I sooooo need it.
#15
Once you get to the end of the universe, what’s on the other side?
#16
Pantyhose.
#17
As a Tradesman, I find myself asking ‘What the hell happened here?’ on a regular basis. The things some contractors do… Or did… Or dont do even.
#18
What do people think about me?
It’s a bad thing to focus on, I’m trying to train myself to overcome this and stop overthinking.
#19
Jdm cars. Mostly supras.
