35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

by

While there is progress in certain areas and certain things are better now than in previous historical times, the need to look out for the downside of various processes is undeniable and possibly more urgent than ever, for the simple fact that power becomes dangerous without developing one’s responsibility accordingly.

No wonder some of the mental or real-life pictures of the contemporary world can leave us feeling… dystopian. These can include the massive amount of non-nature-friendly trash being produced and dumped all around the world, or attempts to imagine the implications of AI on our near future if we don’t take the necessary precautions to play it safe.

People online stepped up, trying to raise awareness, answering one Redditor’s question: “What’s something that is accepted as normal, but is really dystopian when you think about it?”

More info: Reddit

#1

Jailing people for stealing food while throwing away tons more every day.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Vegan_Harvest, Markus Spiske

#2

Advertiser friendly language in daily life. Like people getting used to not being able to say words like “dead” on Tiktok because advertisers don’t like it, so then you see a bunch of people saying words like “unalive” in real life.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Foxlikebox, Daniel Thomas

#3

All of those “Feel good stories” about people working extra super duper hard just to barely scrape by.

“Kids make business to help another disabled child buy a wheelchair”

“Teacher runs out of PTO days fighting cancer so the whole school district started to donate sick days”

“Man walks 15 miles for a job interview, community raises money for a bicycle.”

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Eyruaad, Avi Richards

#4

Working full-time for a wage that won’t support a family.

A family?? How about 1 person.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Famous_Bit_5119, Maxime Agnelli

#5

Corporations being considered people and having more rights than real human beings.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: anon, Pixabay

#6

Subscription for everything

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: NotToast2000, alleksana

#7

Claiming drag queens are child predators, and ignoring all the abuse going on in the church, cause that, and all the new laws being proposed…seems kind of dystopian.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Spankywzl, Greta Hoffman

#8

Privatized-for-profit prisons, healthcare, and education.

 

Corporations and foreign entities buying up all of our land and housing.

 

Lack of Congressional term limits and self-oversight of Congress and Scotus.

 

2A absolutism.

 

Forced sex, forced birth, forced sterilization, and the medical community treating women as if being female is a “condition” while using male bodies as the standard.

 

Outlawing the act of collecting rainwater, while charging for the amount of runoff attributed to your property (my city has both of these).

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: phoebeluco, RDNE Stock project

#9

Homelessness in countries with enough money to keep it from happening

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: AlthorsMadness, MART PRODUCTION

#10

The existence of billionaires whilst so many people are living in poverty. Justified cause they supposedly “work harder” or “earned it”.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: intellectkills, cottonbro studio

#11

Ads everywhere you look 24/7

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: chopsthedrummer, Jose Francisco Fernandez Saura

#12

Credit scores.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: raytaylor, Paul Felberbauer

#13

The cost of rent. Or mortgages. Or the wealth gap. And the way minimum wage was ignored for decades while the top 1% took higher and higher raises and bonuses while paying very little to no tax. Trickle down economics.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Graceland1979, https://unsplash.com/photos/xlCmFoIS3oE?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink

#14

The way women have control legislated away from their own bodies. Not even just abortion, but abortion laws that prevent women from being able to get medical care for their own conditions. Women who have to get close enough to death to get treatment, regardless of their present suffering or other long term effects. Prostitution laws. Certainly parts of them make sense but why is it illegal for some stay at home mom to give handies for spending money at home while the kids are in school?

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Melvolicious, Manny Becerra

#15

The amount of trash we humans produce. How distanced we are from the natural world.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: biscaya, Jas Min

#16

American burial traditions. Spend thousands of dollars to preserve the body, pack it in an expensive box and bury it, sometimes in a concrete vault. To keep it from naturally decomposing? Why?

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: kateinoly, cottonbro studio

#17

Anti-intellectualism.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Potential-Ostrich-82, Markus Spiske

#18

Working until you’re in your late sixties when 50 billionaires control most of the wealth in an entire country.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: bkornblith, cottonbro studio

#19

Health insurance.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Rare_Cranberry_9454, Negative Space

#20

Reality TV.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Muadib333, cottonbro studio

#21

Food and housing insecurity in a world in which other people are billionaires.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: tangtheconqueror, Siegfried Poepperl

#22

Running out of sick days, so you work sick.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: inmatenumberseven

#23

Factory farming. Utterly horrific.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Singly-Errancy143, Mark Stebnicki

#24

Normalization of debt

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Atotallyrandomname, rc.xyz NFT gallery

#25

The fact that we cannot do much on the internet without consenting cookies.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: icsulescu98, picjumbo.com

#26

The way big companies have conditioned us to say things we pay for are free.

“You can watch it for free on netflix”

“It’s free if you purchase this bundle”

“They keep updating the game, the next DLC is free!”

Anytime you go to say something is free, try saying “it’s included” short for “included in the base price”

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Altimely, Venti Views

#27

Tying healthcare to employment

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: heyodi, National Cancer Institute

#28

The complete lack of privacy we have in 2023. People can record you in public for their TikTok, and everyone will say “BUT ITS LEGAL!!”

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: cruelsummersadness, Wendy Wei

#29

US ‘healthcare’

Image source: Realistic_Practice16

#30

Homeless people

Refugee boats and sinking

Anyone anywhere being hungry

Bombing civilians

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: buckwurst, Eric Masur

#31

Militarization of local and state law enforcement.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: Strong_Somewhere_985, Diego González

#32

Obesity – everywhere… causing death, deceases and low quality lifes and btw impacting environment badly.

Image source: lavipeDK

#33

Having to work more than one job.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: DanMontie, Annie Spratt

#34

Cameras everywhere.. “1984”.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: CommissionOk9233, Reuben Hustler

#35

The rhetoric and life behind social media. It’s totally a landscape that determines your worth by how others feel about you. It’s kinda scary the more you see its use.

35 Things That Sound Perfectly Normal Until You Realize How Dystopian They Are, As Listed Online

Image source: GabeBlue180, https://unsplash.com/photos/NFvdKIhxYlU?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul Review: “Don’t”
3 min read
Apr, 18, 2016
Hey Pandas, Show Us What The Front Of Your House Looks Like (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
My Cats Adopted A 3-Legged Puppy Whose Mom Tried To Eat Him
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why the New Gilmore Girls Doesn’t Match Up to the Old One
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2016
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
13-Year-Old Kazakh Girl Trained To Become Eagle Hunter
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.