30 Celebrities Recreated As If They Were In Classical Paintings, By Kyès (New Pics)

Art from the past comes back into our lives once again. The internet fell in love with classical paintings that were turned into memes, therefore, we are sure you will be interested to see what this artist did.

Kyès is an expert in using the style of French 17th-18th century paintings to reimagine what today’s celebrities would look like if they lived back in the day.

His first works portrayed French rappers, but later on, he included other celebrities. These paintings are made digitally using computer programs, but the results seem to look just like real paintings from the past.

If you would like to see more of this artist’s works, see part1.

More info: Instagram

#1 Christopher Walken

Image source: kyesone

#2 Rihanna

Image source: kyesone

#3 Lil Nas X

Image source: kyesone

#4 Scarlett Johansson

Image source: kyesone

#5 Miley Cyrus

Image source: kyesone

#6 Beyoncé

Image source: kyesone

#7 Michael K Williams

Image source: kyesone

#8 Eva Green

Image source: kyesone

#9 Lizzo

Image source: kyesone

#10 Golshifteh Farahani

Image source: kyesone

#11 Annabelle Wallis

Image source: kyesone

#12 Pharrell Williams

Image source: kyesone

#13 Hafsia Herzi

Image source: kyesone

#14 Millie Bobby Brown

Image source: kyesone

#15 Vanessa Paradis

Image source: kyesone

#16 Marion Cotillard

Image source: kyesone

#17 Norah Jones

Image source: kyesone

#18 Jodie Comer

Image source: kyesone

#19 Ll Cool J

Image source: kyesone

#20 Eric Cantona

Image source: kyesone

#21 Cardi B

Image source: kyesone

#22 Solange Knowles

Image source: kyesone

#23 The Weeknd

Image source: kyesone

#24 Vincent Lacoste

Image source: kyesone

#25 Úrsula Corberó

Image source: kyesone

#26 Leïla Bekhti

Image source: kyesone

#27 Celeste

Image source: kyesone

#28 Lil Wayne

Image source: kyesone

#29 Da Brat

Image source: kyesone

#30 Kanye West

Image source: kyesone

