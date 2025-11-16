30 Celebrities Recreated As If They Were In Classical Paintings, By Kyès (New Pics)

Art from the past comes back into our lives once again. The internet fell in love with classical paintings that were turned into memes, therefore, we are sure you will be interested to see what this artist did.
Kyès is an expert in using the style of French 17th-18th century paintings to reimagine what today’s celebrities would look like if they lived back in the day.
His first works portrayed French rappers, but later on, he included other celebrities. These paintings are made digitally using computer programs, but the results seem to look just like real paintings from the past.
If you would like to see more of this artist’s works, see part1.
More info: Instagram
#1 Christopher Walken
Image source: kyesone
#2 Rihanna
Image source: kyesone
#3 Lil Nas X
Image source: kyesone
#4 Scarlett Johansson
Image source: kyesone
#5 Miley Cyrus
Image source: kyesone
#6 Beyoncé
Image source: kyesone
#7 Michael K Williams
Image source: kyesone
#8 Eva Green
Image source: kyesone
#9 Lizzo
Image source: kyesone
#10 Golshifteh Farahani
Image source: kyesone
#11 Annabelle Wallis
Image source: kyesone
#12 Pharrell Williams
Image source: kyesone
#13 Hafsia Herzi
Image source: kyesone
#14 Millie Bobby Brown
Image source: kyesone
#15 Vanessa Paradis
Image source: kyesone
#16 Marion Cotillard
Image source: kyesone
#17 Norah Jones
Image source: kyesone
#18 Jodie Comer
Image source: kyesone
#19 Ll Cool J
Image source: kyesone
#20 Eric Cantona
Image source: kyesone
#21 Cardi B
Image source: kyesone
#22 Solange Knowles
Image source: kyesone
#23 The Weeknd
Image source: kyesone
#24 Vincent Lacoste
Image source: kyesone
#25 Úrsula Corberó
Image source: kyesone
#26 Leïla Bekhti
Image source: kyesone
#27 Celeste
Image source: kyesone
#28 Lil Wayne
Image source: kyesone
#29 Da Brat
Image source: kyesone
#30 Kanye West
Image source: kyesone
