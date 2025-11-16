Hey Pandas, What’s One Reason You Love Bored Panda? (Closed)

by

What’s your favorite thing about this website.

#1

I love looking at all the funny design fails and cat posts!😺

#2

It has the content I need to make my day :)

#3

good art, great comics, amazing content, and good people

#4

I like reading random and fun stuff and there’s a lot of relatable questions and memes here :)

#5

I’m always bored and the community is very friendly and active and relateable and funny…

#6

It makes me smile, it makes me think about how others see things, everyone is very supportive and helpful. I love the comments as much as the questions!

#7

Everyone is so supportive!

#8

I like the comics, history and creepy stories. I honestly don’t learn as much from the thread as I do from the comments left by others. I just wish my photo uploads would work. I only have a cell phone and there is no button to upload photos and when the page gives you an option to upload a photo it never works for some reason. I’ve seen other people complain about this. So I know I’m not the only one that would make the sight so much better for me.

#9

loads of users are so nice and funny and supportive. they’re really accepting and on the “ask pandas” a lot have loads of helpful advice

#10

I like the funny articles/lists/idk on here and I like reading the comments :)

#11

Came here for the cute animal posts but I’m staying now mostly for all the other pandas and the whole community with the great comments!!

#12

Friendly beans, awesome comics, cute and cool memes and a lot of inspiration for art :D. Not to mention the IMPRESSIVE Science and History facts

#13

The amount of content, the topics, and the active community. Coming here everyday, opening up a few tabs, and reading the posts and comments helps me get through work.

