Hey, Pandas, What’s One Of Your Most Significant Kitchen Fails? (Closed)

We’ve all had our share of cooking/baking mishaps and there’s no shame in it! For example, cooking rice for the first time in university and accidentally making enough for a small army.

#1 Making Hamburger Buns, May Have Left Them In For Too Long…

#2 I Forgot To Score The Eggplant

#3 Dinner’s In The Oven

#4 My Sugar Loving Bandit 9 Yr Old Reduced My 7 Layer Rainbow Cake To This Monstrosity Overnight

#5 Remembering That Time My Niece And I Made Some Candy Sushi And Then Forced My Father In Law To Try It

#6 The First (And Only) Time I Made Chicken Cordon Bleu, It Was For A Big Dinner Party. Forgot To Temp The Chicken. Gave 8 People Food Poisoning And One Ended Up In The Hospital

#7 Forgot The Chicken In The Oven. It Tasted Ok, Though, If You Put Away The Burnt Crust

#8 My Kids Told Me I Should Try Out For Nailed It! After This Beauty. Supposed To Be Grogu…

#9 Made A Beautiful Shepherds Pie, Except The Red Wine Reacted With The Cast Iron. I Know Better!

#10 Low Carb Meatball Subs (Mine And The Website’s). A Bit Dry. Did Not Repeat

#11 Tried To Hit Pizza In The Oven, And Burnt The Baking Paper… Since Then I’m Cutting The Paper To The Shape Of What I’m Hitting

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
