Hey Pandas, What’s An Unpopular Opinion You Have? (Closed)

We all have opinions on things, but sometimes our opinions are super niche.
#1
I couldn’t get into the Harry Potter books at all. I’ve tried several times. Just couldn’t get into them. Love the movies. But the books I just couldn’t finish. I didn’t care for them at all
#2
Tik Tok is annoying and overrated.
Please yell at me.
#3
Marvel/DC isn’t worth the hype. It was all fun and cool when they were comics and action figures and maybe one or two movies per superhero but they turned it into a money milking machine with nonsense storys.
#4
watermelon is overrated
#5
I can’t stand Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, or American football.
#6
Avatar sucked. I thought Avatar was the same story line as most other films and it sucked. I appreciated all the work that went into it, but it was the basic, bad guys (military or group with power) trying to kill and/or take over powerless people’s stuff. Generally, their land because it has something on it the bad guys want.
#7
Making fun of people for hobbies that don’t hurt anyone is really shitty. Ex: Furries and MCYT fans
#8
I’m not a fan of Jane Austen or any YA novels
#9
I like Dave Mustaine’s voice
#10
I think ‘The Godfather’ is an overrated, actually, scratch that… It’s a bad movie. So long which would be fine if it wasn’t so f**king boring!, 🥱
#11
There are so many names that would be great unisex/gender-neutral names, but aren’t.
#12
I believe scaphism should be brought back as a form of execution. Reserved for the worst of the worst, pedophiles.
#13
My Hero Academia is annoying and a character’s whole personality is being a pervert
#14
I love peanut butter, mayo and american cheese sandwiches.
#15
Stocking stuffers is the worst phrase ever. I don’t have any particular reason, it’s just when I hear it it doesn’t sit well with me
#16
I wont eat meat (steak, ribs, chicken, stuff like that) unless it is completely dry and a little burnt. If it is even a little bit juicy I feel like throwing up. It just makes me think of drinking the inside of a cow. (or another animal)
#17
I can’t stand Will Ferrell in anything, ever.
#18
Jan 6, 2021 was not an insurrection.
#19
Trump was the best president, at least in my lifetime… Go ahead. Judge me.
#20
Racist jokes are funny.
