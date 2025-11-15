Hey Pandas, What’s An Interesting Story You Have From A Convention Or Other Gathering? (Closed)

Tell us your most riveting, terrifying, or funny stories from conventions like ComicCon, BronyCon, etc.
#1
When I visited a Harry Potter convention a couple of years ago (though, obviously for copyright reasons it was simply dubbed a ‘wizard convention’), I ran into a Prof. Lockhart cosplayer after a panel. I, of course, went to take a picture with him. He was just so spot on that it was uncanny. Upon asking him for said picture, though, I came to find that not only was he dressed like Prof. Lockhart, but he also acted, talked, and had the same intonation as the professor too. I’m talking a SPOT ON impression. Kind of blew my mind. I’m convinced I met the real Lockhart that day, lol.
Follow Us