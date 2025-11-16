Hey Pandas, What’s An Example Of Perfect Timing You Have Witnessed? (Closed)

What’s an example of perfect timing you have witnessed?
I was working at a grocery store that had a fast food restaurant connected to it that was accessible by a door within the store. An employee saw someone trying to walk through that door with an expensive bottle of Champagne and told them they couldn’t. He starts making his way to the front and she follows and sees him try to pass up the registers and says loudly, “He has a bottle, stop him.” Cashier trips him and he hits the floor then gets up and runs out the door. The cashier chases after and just as they get out in front of the store an SUV is trying to drive through, they get tangled up right in front of it so it has to stop. Three plains-clothes police officers exit the vehicle and handcuff him.
#1
i finished listening to the song Helena (by my chemical romance) and my cat Helena was right there brushing up against me. then we snuggled. 🐱
