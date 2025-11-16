Hey Pandas, What’s A Time You Won A Petty Argument?

by

I’ll go first: when I was younger, I got into an argument with my dad about things being easier said than done. He told me to make a statement and I said, “Okay, I’ll steal the glasses off your face.” Obviously he moved out of the way so I couldn’t. Then he leaned down and was like, “See, you can’t because-” And while his guard was down, I swiped them. I’m still pretty proud of that one :)

#1

Having a flown blown argument over my husband stating that when he blew his nose, the result in the tissue was “tainted” with blood.

…no, it’s either “tinted” or “tinged”. It’s not tainted.

I finally Googled that s**t for the Oxford English Dictionary just to prove he was using wrong word.

To this day, 20+ years later, we still argue over this damn word.

Tainted = spoiled; period.

Petty argument? Yes. It’s the principle of the matter. LOL

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
