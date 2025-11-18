50 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck In Thrift Stores, Flea Markets, And Garage Sales (New Pics)

Thrifting is a bit like going on a small adventure. You never quite know what to expect and what treasures you’ll accidentally find. You’d be surprised by how many people have embraced thrifting as a hobby. There are tons of passionate folks out there who can’t wait to bring others into the fold.
That’s where one Facebook group with 3.1 million members comes in. The ‘Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared’ project is an extremely well-known and celebrated online community. It encourages people to go out there and look for awesome secondhand goods and then post about them in the group. We’ve curated a list of recent amazing finds to wow and inspire you, Pandas. Scroll down to check them out.
#1 I Was Driving In The Neighborhood And Found This Floor Rug Rolled Up At The End Of Someone’s Sidewalk. As I Was Looking Over It, The Owner Of The House Came Out And Asked If I Wanted It. He Told Me It Was A Tapestry Rug That He Hung In His Wall. It Had Never Been Used As A Rug. I Asked Why He Was Getting Rid Of It And He Said He Was Changing His Decor. I Told Him I Couldn’t Lift It In My Car. It Was Super Heavy. He Helped Me Put It In My Car. He Told Me It Was Free, Merry Christmas! I Almost Fainted. I Had Wanted One For So Long, But It Was So Expensive To Buy. I Paid 0 For It! Win!!!
Image source: Helen Espinosa
#2 I Lost My Boston Terrier, Ollie, To Old Age This Summer And I’m Pretty Sure I Found Him At Goodwill Today As Christmas China
Image source: Sarah Taschetta
#3 Picked Up These Cast Iron Cat Andirons Up From My Buy Nothing Group. I Can’t Wait To See Them With The Flames Behind The Eyes!
Image source: Valerie Marino Horowitz
#4 This Was Hand Made In The Seventies And Is One Of A Kind! Bought It Second Hand And Finally Got It Into My Space Today. It’s So Gorgeous And The Details Are Amazing. I’m An Herbalist And I’m Going To Use It As A Magical Herbal Storage Hutch. I Thought It Needed To Be Seen And Appreciated Here With All Of You Creative Lovely Treasure Hunters!
Image source: Kiely Quinn
#5 After Decades Of Weird Gifts From My Cousin, Who Shops Exclusively At Thrift Stores, He Scored A Treasure. I Call Them My “Cavorting Frogs.” I Love Them!
Image source: Susan Murray
#6 I’m Pretty Excited The Lamp On The Left Was On The Marketplace In Bullhead City, Az For $25 And I Said I Want It I’ll Come Get It. She Said Yeah I Was In My Grandma’s Stuff We Have One More And I Said Are You Selling It She Said Sure And She Brought It Out 25 Bucks… They Were Very Very Dirty. But I Think It’s An Excellent Score
Image source: Debbie Devine
#7 I Found This Cup With A Family Of Mice In A Box Of Christmas Decorations In Salvation Army Trift Store, Ns Canada. It’s Already On My Tree❤️
Image source: Oxana Sim
#8 Pictures Don’t Do Her Justice. I Am Elated With Today’s Buy. Found In An Antique Store In South Of UK. 🥰❤️🌈🍄
Image source: Dorothy Alice Van Moppes
#9 Found This Vintage Dress That Was Too Good To Pass Up. Vintage From The 70’s And The Thrift Store Had Everything Half Off
Image source: Marian Lara
#10 Trigger Warning: Loss Of Pet About A Month Ago My Baby Passed Away. Peanut Was More Than Just My Cat- He Was My Emotional Support, My Confidant- My World. Last Night Was A Particularly Rough Night. I Fell Asleep Missing Him So Much And His Sleepy Self. I Decided To Take The Day Off Work And Go Thrifting. I Walked Into A Goodwill And Immediately Found This. It’s Nearly Identical To Peanut
Image source: Mikey Adams
#11 My Great, Great, Grandmothers Table From Mexico. My Great Grandmother Brought It To Tx When She Came To The Us And She Gave It To My Grandmother When She And My Abuelo Bought Their First House. My Grandma Passed It On To My Mom When She Bought Her First House. I’ve Lived All Over The Us And The Table Was Too Delicate To Ship But I Knew Some Say I’d Get That Table. I Bought My First House (20 Years After My Travels) Last Year When I Moved Back Home And This Was One Of The First Items I Moved Into The House. My Mom And I Cried As We Brought It In And Set It Up. My Family Had So Little When They Came To The Us But This Table Was Always There. To Drink Cafe Con Pan And Talk Chisme (Gossip), To Cry, To Discuss Difficult Decisions And To Celebrate Anything And Everyone. Oh The Stories This Table Could Tell. Makes Me So Proud To Be A Part Of This Long Line Of Strong Resilient Amazing Women. 🥰
Image source: Angelica Mendoza-Carrillo
#12 Found At My Apartment Garbage Can
Image source: Max Lamm
#13 My Absolute Wonderful Thrifted Find!!! The 3 Fairy Godmothers From Sleeping Beauty. I Have A Few Of These Disney Characters From The 50-60’s So I’m Always So Excited When I Find Different Characters!
Image source: Victoria Rivera
#14 Walked Into The Thrift Store And Walked Out With 3-Foot Tall Silverware. As One Does
Image source: Emily Sigsby
#15 My $8 Thrift Find From The Di Yesterday…not Sure I’ll Ever Use It But It Was Too Unique To Leave. Deviled Egg Christmas Tree…
Image source: Henry Olson
#16 Bought This Stock Pot At A Thrift Store 2 Days Ago, And I’m Not Joking When I Say I Keep Opening The Cabinet Just To Look At It! Me And My Sister Made Up A Fun Little Story About It, We Imagine We Run An Animal Rescue, And I Live In The Yellow House, She Lives In The Red House, And The Blue House Is A Barn For Our Animals. Really Is The Best $10 I Ever Spent 💛
Image source: Maggie Bequette
#17 I Found This Gang At A Church Thrift For .50 For The Whole Gang … They’re Amazing!! 💗
Image source: Jennifer Figueroa Singerline
#18 Found At A Local Flea Market
Image source: Mason Sousa
#19 Found This Wonderful Room Divider At An Antique Shop, Still Had The Little Pots And It Still Lights Up. I Love It!
Image source: Carrie Farris
#20 Found This A Few Years Ago At Renningers Flea Market In Mount Dora, Fl For $2 And It’s My Most Favorite Christmas Decoration
Image source: Jessie Mattos
#21 Handed Down From My Grandmother – She’s 82, I Absolutely Love These 🫶🏽🫐🍫
Image source: Alexandria Paige
#22 I Was Visiting My Friend In Paignton Devon And Found This In A Charity Shop. The Price Was 10p. He Really Cost Me 9p If You Consider The Penny Inside. The Date Of The Penny Is The Year I Was Born. He Was Meant To Be Mine. My Lucky Pig 🐷 🍀 Thank You All So Much For Your Kind Words But I Must Add This Bit! Someone Asked If I Happened To Be Born Under The Chinese Zodiac- Year Of The Pig? You’ve Guessed It…1971 My Year Of Birth Was Indeed A Year Of The Pig! The Coin Inside Is Also Dated 1971. My Mind Is Officially Blown 😁
Image source: Keely Morris
#23 Got This Beauty At A Yard Sale For .50 !!
Image source: Jessica Leighton-Goodrode
#24 Found This Gorgeous Piece In An Antique Shop In The Republic Of Ireland. Cost All Of €70. My Favorite Piece Of Furniture. The Rug We Found At An Auction House And Paid €15 For It And Another One
Image source: Cheryl Webb Clair
#25 I Love Seeing Everyone’s Collections 🎄🎄🎄✨ Mine Has Changed A Bit Over The Years As I’ve Gifted Trees And Been Given More, This Is The Majority, Though There Are A Few Strays Around The House. ♥️ It All Started With The Large One On The Left That Was Given To My Family When I Was A Little Girl, (Our Neighbors Owned A Ceramics Shop) It’s My Favorite Decoration And Is Always The First To Come Out Of Hiding. Every Tree Here Was Either A Gift Or Thrift. Eventually I’d Love To Find A Large White Tree In The Wild ✨✨
Image source: Jennifer Seme
#26 Thank You All For The Lovely Comments On My Previous Post About The Thrifted, Donated, And Inherited Jewelry Trees I Made For My Mum And Sisters. I Had One More Tree I Was Working On But Needed A Frame And Found This Sweet Antique Frame At Arc In Broomfield, Co For $1.50! This Is The Fifth Vintage Jewelry Tree For My Eldest Sister 🥰❤️🎄
Image source: Lauri Filar
#27 Found And Left At Goodwill, This Would Be Awesome For A Library
Image source: April Rojas
#28 Found This Sign At An Antique Store In Negaunee, Michigan. It’s Definitely Old, Heavy Brass, And I Have A Lot Of Questions. 😳😄
Image source: Mindy Kantola
#29 After Giving Up On Getting A Christmas Tree I Found This At A Local Thrift Store And It’s Brand New! A True Christmas Miracle❤️ It’s My Son’s First Christmas (Where He Knows What Christmas Is) And He Points Out Every Christmas Tree He Sees. I Was At A Thrift Store With Only $50 In My Bank Account And This Was The Last Tree There. He And I Both Love It 🥰
Image source: Christa Lilley
#30 After Work, I Went Into A Goodwill I Don’t Normally Stop In. I Think I Went Because This Toymaker Was Calling Out To Me. I Picked Him Up And Looked Him Over In Awe. He Was Wrapped In Tape, Which I Was Confused By. I Mean, Obviously, I Was Going To Get Him Either Way Because Just Look At Him, But What Was His Purpose? Finally, On The Bottom, I Found A Handwritten Sticker That Explained He Is An Incense Burner. You Lift Him Up Off His Bench And Place A Cone Incense There And His Mouth/Pipe Will Smoke. There Is No Indication Of A Company Or Date This Amazing Object Was Made. I’m Not Sure If He Is Handmade And Unique Or What Era He Is From. All I Know Is This Is The Best $6 I’ve Spent In A Very Long Time. I Haven’t Put An Incense In Him Yet. I Will Update When I Make Sure I Have Cones. Merry Christmas To Me. 💨
Image source: Steena Mittel
#31 I Got This Beautiful Sink For $20 On Fb Marketplace And Had To Share!!! It Will Be Amazing For Our Bathroom!! I’m Thinking About Mounting On A Wash Stand For That Vintage Feel. Look At Those Knobs!!! 😍
Image source: Jessica Riley
#32 Absolutely Could Not Leave This Globe Lamp Behind At Goodwill For Only $5.99. I’m So Happy It Works ✨ I Can’t Find Much Info On It Other Than It Was Made In Mexico By An Eagle Company
Image source: April Rojas
#33 Thought I’d Share My .75 Garage Sale Find As I’m Going To Use It On Christmas
Image source: Pamala Roland
#34 Could Never Make Out The Writing On This. Picked It Up At A Flea Market Market Because Of My Love For Horses
Image source: Nanette Griffin
#35 The Thrift Score That Keeps On Giving! 25+ Pounds Of Vintage Wrapping Paper. Found At A Salvation Army In Tallahassee Florida Last Year
Image source: Jessica Lauren
#36 I Bought This From An Online Estate Auction 100% Out Of Curiosity. Its A Cute But Strange Little Guy. 925 Sliver
Image source: Alexis Marie
#37 I Bought This At A Second Hand Shop Recently. I Have No Idea If It Is Old Or Not But Loved It
Image source: Patti Havlat
#38 Look What I Found At Goodwill Today ($9)! 💕
Image source: Amanda Davis
#39 6ft Lamp I Got On Facebook Market Place For 50$!!! 😭😭😭 I Had To Get It
Image source: Lexii Garcia
#40 Saw This Beauty At America’s Thrift Store In Marietta, Ga
Image source: Veronica Wright-Daniels
#41 I Think I’ve Acquired My Best Thrift Yet From Our Local Town Page😭 I Am Now The Owner Of This Beautiful 1974 Firefly Hot Air Balloon Basket For Free😫😫😫 Edit: Since My Comment Is Buried Amongst Everyone Else’s I Figure I’d Update Here 😊 I Plan To Make A Reading Nook Out Of It And Eventually Make A Stained Glass Globe To Have Over The Top And Place A Light In The Dome. My Oldest Daughter Is Always Reading So It’ll Be Put To Good Use. I Love To Hear All The Suggestions But We Have To Remember These Baskets Aren’t Made To Stay Out In The Elements Especially With Me Living In Wisconsin. The Snow And Rain Isn’t Good For The Wicker And Would Make It More Brittle Over Time. I Want To Keep It In Its Best Condition As Much As Possible💕
Image source: Taylor Gardner
#42 Completely Wonderful, Not Exactly Weird Except For The Circumstances. Found On The Side Of The Road In A Box Full Of Very Gross Kitchen Items. I Couldn’t Believe It, With The Lid And Everything!! I’ve Wanted A Zodiac Pyrex For A Long Time!! Wanted To Share My Happy Moment
Image source: Moira Tracey
#43 Found My House Hippo Today At Unity Resale Thrift Store In Green Bay, Wis. What Should I Name Her?
Image source: Bonnie Annarumma
#44 Ahhh😍 Found At Goodwill😉
Image source: Jayda Kay
#45 Just Found This Incredible Walnut Cupboard From The Late 1800s. It Was Used In A General Store To Sell Thread. I Spoke To The Woman Who Had Put It Out On The Curb, And Her Great Grandmother Had Made The Base That It’s Crookedly Sitting On. She Used To Use It To Store Her Children’s Artwork. Not Sure What I’ll Do With The Very Shallow Drawers, But I’m So Thrilled To Bring This Piece Into My Home
Image source: Jenni O'Reilly-Jones
#46 Purchased At Svdp And Embellished By Me To Qualify As W&w
Image source: Brady Keepers
#47 I Am The Proud Owner Of This Macaroni Now 😃 Found On Facebook Marketplace!
Image source: Conor Ball
#48 My Biggest Thrifting Treasure Yet 🫀🌈 Found At Habitat For Humanity. I’m In Love. I Still Have Three More Months Before Finishing My Master’s And Moving Out Of Student Housing, But It Will Live In My Childhood Bedroom Until Then As A Reminder To Push Through The Rest Of Grad School So I Can Enjoy It 💛 Edit To Add: The Brand Is Dyrlund. I Believe It’s From The 60’s But It Does Look Very 80’s! A Little Over $200 For The Couch And Loveseat Combined Made For A Pretty Great Deal
Image source: Hannah Smith
#49 Chicken Purse At Antique Mall. Didn’t Come Home With Me
Image source: Lisa Ann
#50 Found This Weird Sculpture While Thrifting. Don’t Know What It Is, But It Will Be A Gag Gift For My Husband. I Have A Feeling He Will Like It. Update: It’s Not Wood. It’s Plaster Or Stone And Weighs Over 13 Pounds
Image source: Christine Jeszeck
