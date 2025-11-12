DIY Paper Hearts, LGBT Edition

With Valentine’s Day just one week away, it’s time to start wading through the fluffy bears and love hearts to find the perfect Valentine’s gifts – but if you’re a gay couple, this can be hard to do.
Until now, many same-sex couples have had to improvise with Valentine’s day gift that makes no suggestion of gender, but graphic designer from Russia is about to change all that. Marat offers the couples to exchange presents in the shape of hearts fixed in the frame. The idea is original not only because of the cool gift itself but also due to the fact that the couples will spend fun time together assembling the meaningful paper artwork for each other with their own hands-on such a wonderful day.
Choosing the perfect Valentine’s Day gift is a personal and sentimental experience, which is why we’re pleased to offer new same-sex paper hearts and give all of our love-stricken customers the ability to choose the cool gifts that are right for them.
Frame size 25×25 cm. Paper folding instructions included.
More info: Etsy
