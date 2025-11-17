Hey Pandas, What’s A Thing That Everyone Hates That You Love?

by

I don’t mean guilty pleasure kinda of hate, I mean full-on hate. For me it has to be the song Dance Monkey, I think it’s a fun song to dance and sing along to.

#1

Spiders, i think they’re cute especially jumping spiders

#2

Pineapple on pizza and bountys. Separately of course

#3

Plushies. I don’t care that they’re seen as “childish,” I’m gonna sleep with my 6 foot tall stuffed bear plush that I’ve named Theodore.

#4

Jar Jar Binks. Sorry, but he was one of my favorite parts of The Phantom Menace.

#5

Black licorice. Why!? It’s so good!

#6

(among my friends or classmates) science. me and one of my friends are the only ppl in my class who like science. blackpink. non of my friends like them.

#7

pickles

#8

Furries :3

#9

Candy corn.

#10

Rice Cakes.
those large hockey puck shaped crispy things.

#11

At times in my school and the world, common sense.

#12

fish ( a lot of ppl hates fish in our class)

#13

Science and reality when it comes to gender bullshít

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Who Had Signed NDAs That Have Now Expired Share What Secrets They Were Supposed To Protect (35 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
106 American Traditional Tattoo Ideas For A Timeless Look
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Is Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo A Real Doctor?
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2021
Arrogant Professor Makes People Miserable At Parties, Host’s Hubby Wonders About Confronting Him
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2025
50 Times Animals Experienced Snow For The First Time, And Their Faces Say It All
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Let’s Talk About the Barbarians Season 2 Teaser
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.