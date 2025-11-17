Hey Pandas, What’s A Thing That Everyone Hates That You Love?

I don’t mean guilty pleasure kinda of hate, I mean full-on hate. For me it has to be the song Dance Monkey, I think it’s a fun song to dance and sing along to.
#1
Spiders, i think they’re cute especially jumping spiders
#2
Pineapple on pizza and bountys. Separately of course
#3
Plushies. I don’t care that they’re seen as “childish,” I’m gonna sleep with my 6 foot tall stuffed bear plush that I’ve named Theodore.
#4
Jar Jar Binks. Sorry, but he was one of my favorite parts of The Phantom Menace.
#5
Black licorice. Why!? It’s so good!
#6
(among my friends or classmates) science. me and one of my friends are the only ppl in my class who like science. blackpink. non of my friends like them.
#7
pickles
#8
Furries :3
#9
Candy corn.
#10
Rice Cakes.
those large hockey puck shaped crispy things.
#11
At times in my school and the world, common sense.
#12
fish ( a lot of ppl hates fish in our class)
#13
Science and reality when it comes to gender bullshít
