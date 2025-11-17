Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Questions About Adhd? (Closed)

ADHD Support Post. I would like to know if there are any things you would like to know about ADHD.
#1
what are signs of ADHD? i think i might have it but i can’t really go to the psychologist (parents).
#2
What is it like, generally? Like everyday things you have to deal with (I know it can vary, but I’m curious about your experience)
#3
Are the stereotypes about ADHD actually true?
#4
Something really confusing is how sometimes it feels unreal but I know it is real
#5
i really do think i have it. how do i get my parents to let me get tested for it?
#6
What’s the deepest rabbit-hole you’ve gone down when when switching between distraction and hyper focus?
#7
I have a friend with it, and I’d really like to know how I can make it easier on him.
How does it affect crushes/relationships/friendships?
When you feel overwhelmed, is there anything I can do to help?
Do you need more activities to keep up with it, or less so you can focus?
#8
Is it ever positive
#9
Hi, I think I have ADHD but I don’t know how to tell. What are the signs/symptoms?
#10
I am a parent of two teens with ADHD but I don’t have it myself. I still wonder how it is that they can focus “if they want to” but can’t just “make themselves focus”. Both my kids have interesting hobbies they like and they have seemingly no problems focussing on, but they seemingly cannot make themselves focus if the topic isn’t a preferred one. Both kids have trouble completing schoolwork, for example, or researching something they don’t personally find interesting. I find it impossible to relate because I was a straight A student with no difficulties and its hard to navigate this and be proud of my kid’s’ accomplishments while also wishing they could do better.
#11
Not sure if my answer will be valid but I just want to share my story. I “had” ADHD when I was 7-12 years old…I went to a psychiatrist that wanted me to punch a punching bag, beat up a doll, ask me how it felt…the whole time (this was 20 years ago) I was wondering, “why am I doing this? I don’t want to beat the c**p out of anything, I don’t even want to be here. I just want to climb a tree.” I was prescribed adderall and ritalin…I wasn’t hyper, in fact I still couldn’t concentrate, I was just numb. I didn’t eat. I was just a body that was warming a seat. It was horrible. Anyways love you all – TheGoodBoi
#12
How to explain to others what it feels like to have ADHD.
#13
Why are American kids so massively diagnosed with ADHD ? I feel like 1/4 of a US class has it (no hate, just curious, it’s extremely rare where I work, and I taught small kids for a while).
