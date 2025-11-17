Hey Pandas, What’s A Story You’ve Always Wanted To Tell But No One Ever Asked You To? (Closed)

who doesn’t have a random story??
#1
I once got my nose run over by a tricycle when I was a little kid in preschool. No clue how.
#2
When I was first getting to know someone, I drove them out to a nearby city for homemade ice cream. They sold an ice cream that was supposed to be peanut butter flavored, just a small cup, so I bought it. I had already started pulling away, in a pretty dark lot and hit a curb, busting a tire. They helped me through the panic of calling for help, and while we waited I decided I might as well eat my ice cream. Peeled back the lid to find a Milkbone frozen on top. Determined not to waste it, I repeatedly stabbed it out of there, trying not to sob in front of the person I was trying to impress. I did finish it, like a champ, and got us home on the spare, thinking that they’d make fun of me to their friends and we would never meet again.
He’s my best friend now.
And yes, he still teases me for this.
#3
First, thank you so much to whoever made this.
My story is that when I was little, I went on a river boating trip with my family. One day, we pulled up at a beach because my parents had heard that it had a good hot spring. We climbed up a cliff and hung out there for a while. When we finally came down, our boats were gone.
My mom saw one of the boats just a little bit away from the shore, and swam out to it. When she got in, she ended up paddling downstream to get the other boat. She was out of sight around the cliff for what felt like an hour, but was probably just 5 minutes. When she finally got back, she had both the boats and we continued on our trip.
#4
Like 15 years ago I sold DMX a white owl, which is a cigar often used to roll blunts if anyone doesn’t know. He came in with a few other people came up to the counter, picked up a grape white owl and said “I love f**king grape white owls!” It awesome, and I’m thrilled someone was with me to confirm that yes, that was DMX. 😁
#5
I have oddly cold hands. Always. My granddaughters were hellions when they were young and a strong no was never enough. I’m not big on spanking but one of them had pushed me to my limit. I gently placed my hands on her arms and said stop, now. Her eyes got big a saucers and she immediately stopped messing around. I overheard her tell her sisters that they needed to listen when they were at Grandma Coldhands house. That became my new nickname. I love it.
#6
I mow lawns in my neighborhood for money, and boy this story p*sses me off: I offered to mow my new neighbors lawn, and she agreed. Yes! New customer! Here’s the catch: by the time her lawn needed to be mowed, I mowed her front yard and TRIED to go to the back yard, and then the one thing I feared would happen happened. Let me explain: her house was built pretty close to her next door neighbor, so the space between her house and the fence was pretty slim. So what the builders did was put the AC units on that side of the house, which was pretty reasonable. And what do they do next? Put the ONLY gate to the backyard on the same side as the slim path with the AC units. And I only figured this out when it had to be mowed. So now, I could only mow the front yard, and had to wait WEEKS for them to put in another gate. By the time they put in the gate, the grass in the backyard was halfway up my shin. It. Was. A.W.F.U.L. I use a bag mower, so every 3 seconds I had to empty the bag and do it again. It took all day and I filled up 4 55-gallon lawn bags. If you ask me what the worst day of my life is, that would be my answer.
#7
I almost got drunk (underage) by some supposedly “alcohol free” apple cider gifted to my family by an aunt
#8
Okay so when I was 11 I cracked a canine tooth on a Dorito. Some fell off but the tooth was mostly still there, but wiggly. My parents would always say my teeth were disgusting (yeah I need to do better but overall they made me not want to do it rather than want to do it) so I hid it from them. For 2 years. Then when I was 13 I was wiggling it and tryna pus it back into place when suddenly it popped and became REALLY fricking loose. So I told my mom I cracked it on a potato chip then I pulled it out myself the next morning.
#9
A few years back when I was 6 or 7 I was taking a walk with my brother dad and dog I was walking behind the,m Bc I had slowed down we were on a sidewalk next to the park and that sidewalk had something to like cut off the grass for the sidewalk like a tiny ditch and o wasn’t paying any attention I was staring at the sky and I didn’t realize I was slowly going towards the little ditch so I fell in the ditch and got my knee stabbed by a rock I still have the scar.
#10
I felt the stuff starting to take effect. Closing my bedroom door and quickly sit feeling my knees shake and stomach clench. The Moody Blues playing softly on the radio as I my skin tingles like it had been asleep.
My breathe is ragged when i look up at Hemingway on my wall. The room spins and I feel the hands of the Void reach for me. Smiling with relief I fall back into the K-hole.
I feel the hot blanket cover me in its welcome as the Gates of Hades opens up.
#11
When i was really little i went to a family friends house and their teenager was hanging out in the den with like 6 of their friends. So being bored and nosy i went down there and i somehow ended up starting a fighting ring. They all took turns wrestling and i was there counting down for them to start and shouting “fight fight fight”. Plenty more stories from that time in my life, to say the least i was a rambunctious child
#12
So this is kinda weird but it was funny atm well me and my little sister were in our room and she started to scream she was like 5 well I was just sitting there laughing then she started to sing as she changed in the closet well our dad came upstairs and screamed at her for being loud and she started to cry then he pulled her out of the room but she only had the rockstar bunny underwear on (underwear with a bunny on the butt part that had like a star around its eye and stuff) and my little sister we will call her Rose well rose was taken downstairs sat on the cold floor for 3 hours till my mom when my dad went to bed grabbed her put her in clothes and put her to bed crying. Well I thought it was funny bc she was only in the underwear but he was really rude and abusive to me and my siblings
