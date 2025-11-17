Street Photography: My 35 Pictures I Took While Traveling In Europe

by

I photograph weddings professionally but my real passion is street photography. Inspired by the greats, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Frank, Steve Mccurry, Joel Meyerowitz and others, I try to get out there and create interesting photographs of everyday life in public.

Here are some of the recent ones I was fortunate enough to make over an 11-day trip ending in London, England.

The main focus of this trip was actually a food trip with 2 friends who flew in from Canada to meet up with me. They booked some restaurants in advance and we wined and dined every evening. However, I did everything I could to snap away when I could, always with my camera in hand and always looking for interesting people or light.

More info: singhphotography.ca

#1 Pigeons

#2 Silouhettes

#3 A Photo Framed By A Window

#4 Bear Hug

#5 Caught In A Street Bubble

#6 Man Startled By Pigeon

#7 Beautiful Swan At Sunrise

#8 Lady At Bus Stop

#9 Pigeon Lady Selling Balloons

#10 Mystery Girl In Hard Light

#11 Concerned Girl In A Butcher Shop

#12 Dogs At A Crosswalk

#13 Young Couple Late At Night

#14 Old Man Going For A Walk

#15 Fashion

#16 I Have A Surprise

#17 The Way She Looks At Her

#18 Balanced By Color

#19 Early Morning Walk

#20 Morning Commute

#21 The Palace

#22 London

#23 Londoner

#24 Pigeon

#25 China Town

#26 Views In Barcelona

#27 Sunset Scene

#28 Train Station

#29 Piccadilly Circus

#30 Morning Indoor Market

#31 Man Pleading With Shop Keeper Inside

#32 Train Ride From Valencia To Barcelona

#33 Train Ride From Valencia To Barcelona

#34 Train Ride From Valencia To Barcelona

#35 Airbnb Views In Madrid

