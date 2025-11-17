Street Photography: My 35 Pictures I Took While Traveling In Europe

I photograph weddings professionally but my real passion is street photography. Inspired by the greats, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Frank, Steve Mccurry, Joel Meyerowitz and others, I try to get out there and create interesting photographs of everyday life in public.
Here are some of the recent ones I was fortunate enough to make over an 11-day trip ending in London, England.
The main focus of this trip was actually a food trip with 2 friends who flew in from Canada to meet up with me. They booked some restaurants in advance and we wined and dined every evening. However, I did everything I could to snap away when I could, always with my camera in hand and always looking for interesting people or light.
More info: singhphotography.ca
#1 Pigeons
#2 Silouhettes
#3 A Photo Framed By A Window
#4 Bear Hug
#5 Caught In A Street Bubble
#6 Man Startled By Pigeon
#7 Beautiful Swan At Sunrise
#8 Lady At Bus Stop
#9 Pigeon Lady Selling Balloons
#10 Mystery Girl In Hard Light
#11 Concerned Girl In A Butcher Shop
#12 Dogs At A Crosswalk
#13 Young Couple Late At Night
#14 Old Man Going For A Walk
#15 Fashion
#16 I Have A Surprise
#17 The Way She Looks At Her
#18 Balanced By Color
#19 Early Morning Walk
#20 Morning Commute
#21 The Palace
#22 London
#23 Londoner
#24 Pigeon
#25 China Town
#26 Views In Barcelona
#27 Sunset Scene
#28 Train Station
#29 Piccadilly Circus
#30 Morning Indoor Market
#31 Man Pleading With Shop Keeper Inside
#32 Train Ride From Valencia To Barcelona
#33 Train Ride From Valencia To Barcelona
#34 Train Ride From Valencia To Barcelona
#35 Airbnb Views In Madrid
Follow Us