“Now That I’m Older I Very Much Regret It”: 30 Life Lessons That People Regret Learning Too Late

Life’s curveballs usually come with a valuable lesson. These realizations may reinforce old ones. But sometimes, they are entirely new and catch you like a slap in the face, like what these people experienced.
A Reddit thread from a while back came with a loaded question: “What’s a hard-hitting life lesson you learned way too late in life?” Many answers were deep and heavy, whether about accepting failure, the “fantasy” of romance, or how “tomorrow is never promised.”
These responses align more with common sense, but they hit differently once you experience them firsthand. Feel free to share your own learnings in the comments below.
#1
Being alone is less lonely than being married to the wrong person.
Image source: RonSwansonsOldMan, Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#2
Don’t k**l yourself working at a job that would replace you without a second thought.
Image source: thelaughingpear, The Unmistakables/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3
It is okay to walk away from toxic family. I am not the monster they paint me as. I can’t fix or save them. I can only protect my kids.
Image source: Viperbunny, Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#4
That the disappointment of your parents will be far shorter lived than the unhappiness you’ll endure by trying to make your life fit their perfect picture.
Image source: BJntheRV, Artem Labunsky/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5
If someone talks s**t about other people to you, they are probably talking s**t about you to other people.
Image source: summahnummah, Marília Castelli/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6
Listen to your grandparents’ stories and ask them as many questions as you can about their lives and family history, etc. All 4 of mine passed when I was too young to truly appreciate any of the above.
Image source: brkmein2biggerpieces, Sheggeor laker/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#7
No matter how much scientific evidence you show some people, they refuse to believe anything that doesn’t fit their narrative.
Image source: Ahshalon_Tenisk, Blake Cheek/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#8
Sometimes the people who seem the happiest are the ones that are struggling the most. Be kind, be kind, be kind.
I’ve lost two friends to s*icide who were always the ones smiling and trying to make everyone around them happy. I think because they understand such deep pain, they try to make sure their loved ones don’t ever feel the same.
Image source: Anonymous, Surface/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9
It’s okay to fail. That’s how we learn. I used to be so afraid of failing that I never tried.
Image source: IdahoSavage, Meg Aghamyan/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10
When someone shows you who they really are, believe them the first time.
Image source: iamyourlovelygirl, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#11
Some people just won’t admit they’re wrong. Don’t waste time trying to get them to accept it. Wasted too much of mine own time trying to correct people.
Image source: Zedfourkay, Ave Calvar/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#12
I can do it myself. Now that we’re in the digital age, I learned how to change my windshield wipers, trim my rabbit’s nails, repair screen windows, replace my sub pump, ect. I always felt like I missed out learning hands-on thing because my dad checked out early. N’ah, girl, you can do that s**t on your own!
Image source: LuckyShoe123, Natalia Blauth/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#13
The importance of dental health.
I didn’t take care of my teeth in my youth and now that I’m older I very much regret it.
Image source: -eDgAR-, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
Sometimes you just have to let stupid people be stupid.
Image source: Paradigmical, Ave Calvar/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15
Smoking isn’t worth it.
Image source: gor8884, Sunrise/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16
Buy a good mattress and a good pair of shoes. You spend lots of time on those.
Image source: Quiverjones, Filmreal Studio/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#17
People who can frame everything to make themselves the victim are actually pretty toxic and most likely are the actual problem.
Image source: jakerhamster, Frank Flores/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#18
Mental health issues left unchecked will ruin your life.
Image source: AlreadyShrugging, Natalia Blauth/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#19
Work life balance is critical, and hustle culture is stupid. The only people who notice all those extra hours you put in at work are your family and friends.
Image source: GigabitISDN, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#20
That EVERYONE is making it up as they go along. Your teacher, parents, pastor, Army Generals, CEO’s, everyone. No one has 100% true answers.
However, success in life IS about being decisive. Get enough information to make an intelligent decision then confidently act on it. Others will THINK you have all the answers.
Image source: ChmeeWu, Sigmund/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#21
The Human Resources (HR) department is there to protect the company, not you. Don’t ever think you can lean on HR for anything.
Image source: prizim1, Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#22
You can’t really help people who don’t truly want to help themselves. Unless a person realizes, admits, and is receptive to being helped **and** helping him/her/itself, you’re just wasting your energy and probably adding to your own stress.
Image source: Some_Asshole_Said, Ave Calvar/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#23
It’s okay to say no.
Image source: ecyar_, Chris/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#24
People can leave your life at anytime for any reason and there’s nothing you can do about it.
Image source: anon, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#25
Just because someone seems nice at first, doesn’t mean they’re a good person.
Image source: ipushthebutton-, JC Gellidon/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26
If you wait ’til you’re ready, you’ll be waiting forever.
Image source: TheRtHonLaqueesha, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#27
That other people don’t care what you think. They’re more worried about themselves, and you aren’t the first thing on their priority list.
Could’ve saved so many headaches if I knew this years ago.
Image source: SexualMastery, Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#28
For me it’s all about tomorrow is never promised. My husband died very suddenly and for a while I gave up on life. I became very ill and had to be flown to hospital from the tiny island we lived on. Somewhere during that scary flight I chose to live.
That was 7 years ago and I’m now living a very full life. Working p/t and travelling as much as possible.
Image source: TheDrewyd, Jake Lorefice/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#29
You don’t need a million friends. Maybe less than 10, maybe 5, good friends. Put a LOT of effort into those relationships instead of spreading yourself too thin.
Image source: evilergarfie, Felix Rostig/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#30
Most r*pists are people you know, not the guy in a dark alley.
Image source: survivingthetrauma, Noah Silliman/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Follow Us