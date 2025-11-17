Hey Pandas, What’s A Quirky Habit You Have That Baffles Your Friends And Family But Doesn’t Bother You In The Least? (Closed)

I like setting my clocks at least ten minutes ahead, somehow it keeps me punctual.
#1
That I like wearing my favorite several hoodies in warm weather. It completely bewilders them as to how I can wear an article of clothing made for the cooler temperatures in sultry temperature. It doesn’t bother me in the slightest. The reason is I just simply enjoy wearing them and I don’t get hot easily.
#2
drinking hot sauce straight from the bottle
#3
I (gently) kick people to show affection. My best friends figured that out a while ago, but I sometimes (unintentionally, out of habit) do it to people who don’t know, which leads to awkward confusion.
#4
Lemons! I eat the whole fruit. If its in my water, or my husband’s tea, I salt it and eat it like an apple slice. The first time ppl see me do it, they ask me like I just ate poop, Did you just eat that lemon WITH THE PEEL? Uh yess, its so good, spicy, tangy and good for you! Sometimes I cut it in half, squeeze the juice to make lemonade then slice it up, salt it and then make my mouth happy!
#5
I have OCD so I have a few: The TV’s volume should always be a multiple of 5.
I always sort my candy according to color and then eat hen starting at the smallest collection to the largest.
If anybody spills crubs on any of my furniture I can’t stop thinking about it, so the people that know me know too clean it immediately.
#6
Anytime I answer the phone, or make a phone call, I’ll always say my name. Mainly because growing up, there were multiple people in and out of my house, plus in an emergency, someone else might use my phone out on the street.
I haven’t had any comments about it, except 1 friend, who seems to get irrationally annoyed/irritated by it to the point where he’s brought it up a couple times. Then again, he’s also been starting to fall down the rabbit hole of fake news, etc. so I don’t hold my breath on this friendship.
#7
I eat my meals one food at a time. Say there’s waffles and sausage for breakfast, I’ll eat all the waffle first and then all the sausage. This absolutely baffles my dad.
