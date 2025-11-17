Hey Pandas, If You Had To Describe Your Life Using Only Three Movie Titles, Which Ones Would You Choose?

Curious to know the answers!

#1

Catwoman

Staying Alive

White Noise

#2

Dazed and Confused is close to a biopic..

Across the Universe because that’s what was going on while I grew up…

and that’s it. Although it would be nice to be as clever about defending myself as Jesse Eisenberg was in American Ultra

#3

Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The second one
Sharknado 3: Oh hell no!

#4

Some Kind of Wonderful, Better Off Dead, and Strange Days

#5

I haven’t actually watched any of the movies, but they fit perfectly:

Nope. Get out. Leave.

#6

Book titles, the movies are always worse than the books, except when the movies came first.

#7

The good, the bad, and the ugly.
Somewhere in Time.
Braveheart.

