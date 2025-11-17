Hey Pandas, What’s A Protest You Don’t Agree With? (Closed)

There are lots of protests happening these days, both big and small. What’s one you don’t completely agree with?
#1
There was recently an anti trans rights protest in Australia, so I’m against that
#2
Anything that comes from the Westboro Baptist Church
#3
That if you are smart, You HAVE to go to college. It seems like if you get good grades, college is mandatory. What if they don’t want to? What if they want to go to a trade school or want a career in a field that doesn’t require college? What if they just want to be like a Vtuber (Go Hololive!) to make people’s day better or as a garbage man to help the community? Henceforth, I am against the College’s mandatory route.
#4
That the election was rigged.
If it was then why are they more worried about the votes that donald trump didn’t get then the votes joe biden got.
#5
The protestors blocking the motorway to save the environment.
All the vehicles sit there idling with the engine running, pumping out more emissions than if they just went to their destinations.
I agree with the cause, but not the method. Go jam up the office of the Minister for transport. Disrupt you government offices. By all means, go f**k things up… but f**k things up for the people that are in power and can make the changes necessary.
#6
Free healthcare: while it’s a good idea, a lot of things aren’t taken into consideration when people want it.
1. Hospitals are required to help you, no matter what. Hospitals have a budget and a certain amount of time which they use for patients who can’t pay the bills
2. There have been a few places who have free healthcare, but it doesn’t work out too well.Doctors/nurses get paid less, meaning less people pay for college to become one. People also take advantage of it and come in for something small and minor, meaning that the waiting time is really long. For example, my grandpa went to a hospital in New England and he had to wait for 6 weeks before he was able to get treated.
Pls don’t get mad, I get that lots of people want it. I would like to hear y’all’s opinions on this though
