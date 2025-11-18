Hey Pandas, What’s A Popular Song That Would Be Considered Questionable Today?

Many older songs and some newer ones have recently left me weirded out. Which song’s content has left you creeped out and why.My examples include Knock Three Times by Captain & Teneill. The guy is a first-class stalker, watching a pretty girl who lives in his building.Ain’t No Woman Like the One I Got. Four Tops says beautiful, amazing things about “his woman”…all the way until they get to the line,”it’s my word she’ll obey. Nu uh and nope.There are others where guys are falling in love or maybe in lust with a woman they just saw for a moment.
#1
Not as popular as it once was (and even back then only for mostly country-music fans), but “Don’t Cry Joni” by the late and great Conway Twitty would surely be considered questionable. Surely, times were different, but still. Here are some lines:
Joni, Joni, please don’t cry
You’ll forget me by and by
You’re just 15, I am 22
And Joni, I just can’t wait for you
Spoiler alert: They won’t end up together…but not because of age reasons.
#2
Angel in Blue Jeans by Train. The song starts out saying he didn’t know her name or anything about her, but he’ll love her forever. Not quite creepy, but…odd?
#3
Excitable Boy by Warren Zevon is about a serial killer that yes gets excited about his killing. Warren Zevon was/-is a great musician though, whose songs are filled with wit and cynicism etc.
#4
Bohemian Rhapsody. Enough said.
#5
neurotic by THREE DAYS GRACE
#6
My take is, if it grooves, people won’t cancel it. By the way, it was Tony Orlando that did “Knock Three Times”. ,”Every Breath You Take” is nightmare fuel but I still like it
#7
Let’s look at the holidays: “Baby It’s Cold Outside”.
It’s basically about a woman that wants to leave a man’s house, and he’s trying to get her to stay using the snowstorm as an excuse. This is likely so he can get laid, but we don’t know if that’s all he wants.
#8
“Get Out of My Dreams (Get Into My Car)”
Just the title of that is enough to make you want to run away. Ever see the music video? It’s just as that forward and creepy.
#9
Under My Thumb by the Rolling Stones. I like the tune, but the lyrics are beyond questionable.
#10
Private Eyes by Hall and Oates
