Hey Pandas, What’s A Piece Of Writing You Are Really Proud Of? (Closed)

Could be schoolwork, poetry, a song etc.
#1
For me, it’s the praise I’ve gotten for little snippets of my story that I’ve shared here. Validation from strangers feels so nice and inspires me to keep going. Without it, I never feel my writing is good enough.
Also for school this past year, I’ve written like 6 essays that were allotted weeks to complete because of their extensiveness. I waited until the Sunday before each one was due, and completed them all in the span of two hours or less, from preliminary research to final draft. And I got A’s on all of them! I feel like I’m learning the wrong lesson from this lmaooo
#2
Probably my short story “what happened to our perfect day?” because I won a writing competition with it. Or an essay I wrote about the laws of life for school because I thought it wasn’t that great and was just a normal essay, but my teacher submitted it in a contest for other laws of life essays and I got an honorable mention
#3
Mine was when I was in grade 1 and we had to write a retelling of the Three little pigs. My teacher thought it was hilarious that I wrote the reason the 2nd and 3rd pig didn’t want to live with the 1st was because they had hay fever and I was so pleased.
#4
An article I wrote on a now-defunct website about killing houseflies. It wasn’t even my best work, but somehow earned me a few bucks and received all kind of accolades that it shouldn’t have….
#5
Since Fair already talked about her FANTASTIC short story, I once won first place in a contest involving +200 students with an academic essay, which was nice
#6
For the SBAC essay thing, I got the prompt to write a fiction short story about spelunking and overcoming difficulties and I’m super proud of it. Il they probably meant physical issues but the main character has anxiety and is super shy (like meee) and the unofficial love interest (couldn’t make it gay in a school thing that’d be weird) has claustrophobia and possibly also anxiety(also like me!!!). All in all, I think it was a really good piece. It’s definitely a lower age range than I usually aim for (I can’t put romance and body horror in my school essays sadly) but it was really fun and I’m really proud of it.
#7
the slightly stupid short play i wrote for a quarantine playwriting contest, it didn’t win that competition but i entered it into another and it got chosen to be virtually performed which was really cool. if anyone’s interested i could probably find the youtube link for it.
#8
Anything I do on my mom’s typewriter because it is hard to get anything to work without using tons of whiteout and having a bunch of unnecessary spaces in the middle of words.
#9
my comedy routines! i haven’t performed them yet, but I wanna!
Follow Us