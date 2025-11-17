“Came Home With 2”: Pics Of People’s Adopted Pets, Which Make ‘Adorable’ An Understatement (October Edition)

October nearing its end means more than just Halloween fast approaching. Here at Bored Panda, the end of the month typically brings a moment to appreciate people who have provided critters in need with a forever home; consequently, it’s also the time to marvel at the pics of their adorable additions to the family.

Scroll down for the October edition of wholesome pictures of adopted pets in their new homes and see for yourself how far a little love and care can go. Do it at your own risk, though—some of these pictures can really melt your heart.

In order to learn more about what life might be like if one chose to adopt a cat, for instance, Bored Panda turned to Professor of Biology and Director of the Living Earth Collaborative, Jonathan Losos, who agreed to share his insight on feline behavior; you will find it in the text below.

#1 Adopted A 15yo Pupper. We Both Take Gabapentin For Arthritis And We’re Both Partially Toothless

Image source: alittle_disabled

#2 Wife And Daughter Went To Adopt A Cat, Came Home With 2 (Sisters)

Image source: Old_Goat_Ninja

#3 Just Adopted This Lad

Image source: Dr_Gillian_McQueef

#4 Old Man Toastie, The Vet Thinks He’s 10-12 Yo, We Adopted Him 4 Months Ago 🥰

Image source: Soniq268

#5 I Drove 4 Hours To Adopt This Girl From A Family Who Didn’t Have Enough Time For Her

Image source: Equivalent-Map-3207

#6 After 5 Years, My Cat Finally Deemed Me Worthy And Hopped On My Lap! 😭🙏

Image source: NihilisticPollyanna

#7 Mom Adopted This Senior Pup 🥹❤️🎃

Image source: Embarrassed-Win-1978

#8 Someone Left Him Tied Up Outside The Shelter With A Note – Meet Our Sweet Boy Clifford!

Image source: teamrocketing

#9 Adopted Brothers

Image source: deludedvenus

#10 My Male Cat Adopted Our Foster Kitten So Now We Have To Keep Her I Guess

Image source: venaqua

#11 This Is Wilfred, A Stray Cat Who Was Brought Into My Local Animal Shelter With Some Pretty Severe Injuries. He Is All Healed Up And Ready For Adoption Now!

Image source: halikadito

#12 My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him…

Image source: kittyishhh

#13 When We Adopted Her We Asked Who Had There The Longest. Can You Believe This Lil Lady Had Been There Well Over A Year???

Image source: coral-beef

#14 Can You Help Me Name Her? I Adopted Her Today And I Can’t Think Of A Name For This Beautiful Kitten

Image source: Sweetbrunette_69

#15 This Is Orion That Was Adopted At Our Shelter In His Forever Home. He’s So Handsome That He Doesn’t Look Real

Image source: sonia72quebec

#16 This Lil Pup Was Abandoned On The Streets. Don’t Know How He Got Both His Hind Legs Broken, But He Crawled Upto Me While I Was Walking By. I Picked Him Up And After Reaching Out To 20 Helplines Finally Found Him A Nice Place 2 Hours Away From The City Where I Drove Him & He’s Being Treated & Cared

Image source: goveerment

#17 This Is Jiggles. He Came To My Door With A Very Infected And Maggot Filled Foot. Now He Lives Here But Refuses To Pay Rent

Image source: suspecious_object

#18 My Rescue Dog Max Enjoying A Treat

Image source: RandomBloke2021

#19 This Guy Adopted Me

Image source: qu19l3y

#20 Reddit, Meet The Little Girl We Just Adopted!

Image source: glassemouse

#21 [oc] Say Hi To My One-Eared Rescue, Kuro!

Image source: Names_Pending

#22 Exactly An Hour Ago This Cat Adopted Us 😂

Image source: readsalotkitten

#23 Just Adopted This 11 Year Old Love Bug

Image source: irishrose381

#24 I Just Adopted This Character What Should I Call Him??

Image source: Ancient-Cash9156

#25 She Thinks She’s A Cutie Poo 🥰

Image source: MikoGianni

#26 We Just Adopted This Girl From An Animal Shelter

Image source: Ragedancer

#27 Adopted My Cats Two Years Apart… I Think They Bonded Flawlessly

Image source: lfshammu

#28 Our Foster Kitty Aurora Got Adopted To Her Forever Home Yesterday, And I’m So Happy That I Needed To Share

Image source: bensgroi

#29 My Dog Adopted My Kitten

Image source: YourDadsUsername

#30 Meet Ripley, My Newly Adopted Golden/Husky Mix!

Image source: ChiefDigs

#31 Happy 1 Year Rescue-Anniversary To My Beloved Winnow

Image source: Nance99

#32 Our Newest Family Member, Ziggy. He Is Blind But Adapting Very Well Already

Image source: MissCryptic

#33 I Love When We Get Old Grizzly Tomcats From The Streets In Our Clinic At Work To Fix Up Then Adopt Out To A Home. His Name Is Beethoven (Aka Beefthoven)

Image source: MegaNymphia

#34 We Adopted Her At 1 Years Old Because My Brother In Laws Sister Got Divorced And Was Going To Get Rid Of Her. Her Name Is Mila, I Call Her Mila And Miller. My Mom Keeps Saying She Is Ugly, Is She Ugly Too You?

Image source: PulledUp2x

#35 Blind Shelter Baby Business Man Is Thriving In His Foster Home, His Best Friend Is A Previously Adopted Dog Named Bruce

Image source: MegaNymphia

#36 Rescued A Puppy This Week! Everyone, Meet Snacks!

Image source: TheDimasBow

#37 “No We’re Going To Put Her Up For Adoption When She’s Old Enough, We Already Have A Cat”

Image source: Acceptable-Arm6750

#38 I Just Adopted My New Baby Boy Bruno! 🐶❤️

Image source: 85-Venezuelan

#39 Hello, I’m Adopting These 2 Brothers. They’re Almost Identical

Image source: rhettnfriends

#40 Our Little Rescue Bagel 🥯

Image source: HBlk26

#41 My BF And I Just Adopted Amanda – Best Decision Ever … So Cute!

Image source: BibliophileGirl92

#42 A New Rescued Girl At Our Home

Image source: zenandcat

#43 I Didn’t Adopt A Cat, I Adopted A Demon!

Image source: mikec231027

#44 I Adopted My First Dog Living On My Own. It’s My First Dog Since My Childhood Dog Passed In 2016. She Loves The Window View

Image source: Lyrawhite

#45 She Has No Idea We’re Officially Adopting Her Tomorrow

Image source: Latter_Poetry7031

#46 My Best Friend Adopted This Beautiful Little Girl, And She Wants To Name Her Anne, But I Think She Deserves Something More Original. Can You Help Me?

Image source: Imsophiekala

#47 Adopting Her Soon And In Need Of Cute Names

Image source: whitebathingsuit

#48 Realizing You Adopted A Chaotic Cat But Absolutely Love Them

Image source: wandavrse

#49 Introducing…autumn!

Image source: Heatherwag

#50 Adopting This Sweet Kitty, Need Help With Names!

Image source: Milosenpotion

