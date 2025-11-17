Hey Pandas, What’s A New Fact You Recently Learned? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
Just to compete with Nathaniel, the only thing a great white is scared of is an orca. The orca likes to bite them in the side and eat their livers, leaving them to die slowly.
#2
A predator of the moose is the killer whale.
#3
I offer 2 facts, one I just learned and the other I knew for a while:
In a school in Florida, the statue David by Michelangelo is considered pornographic.
and/or
Michelangelo carved the 17-foot statue David in a proportional manner, to be viewed from the floor, which is why when you see pictures of David taken from the side, his head and shoulder seem a little larger than they should. Yet when you look at him from below, he looks just right, proportionally speaking.
#4
In retaliation of censorshipsucks trying to compete, I offer this animals eating livers titbit. Crows have learnt to surgically strike at toads, swiftly removing their liver for a quick tasty bite. The toad knowing it is being attacked, puffs itself up, to appear larger, and explodes as it’s guts are forced through the hole the crow has created.
http://www.todayifoundout.com/index.php/2014/09/murder-crows-exploding-toad-epidemic/
#5
I learned on BP that turning the calculator app on a phone sideways shows all the trig functions (and others). Never knew that, thanks BP!
#6
Cats sleep for 70% of their life, I wish I could do that:
#7
I learned that if you eat cashews without roasting them first, you can die from the toxin they contain.
#8
Leopard sharks are near harmless to humans and in fact seek out human interaction.
#9
Some jellyfish are immortal
#10
You’re less motivated to do something when you’re struggling mentally
#11
There are WAY more possible physical states of matter than the 4 we experience everyday
#12
Eagle have very good eyesights which can locate a mouse 1 mile away. The downside of having such sensitive light sensors is they can get damaged easily. A mere quick glance at the sun will ruin them. So eagles have thick eyebrows to act as sun-visors. Whey they fly, their head are tilted down scanning the ground below looking for preys. The eyebrows block the eyes so eagles can’t see what’s infront of them. They are flying blind forward. Not a problem because eagles fly above tree tops anyways.
When human start installing tall wind turbines, eagles can’t see them. Many eagles have accidentally hit these turbine while flying. The problem is so serious now wind turbine operators have to employ eagle spotters. They have to stop the turbines when an eagle is spotted nearby.
Image source: youtu.be
#13
The famous sound when receiving an sms ‘bipbipbip biiipbiiip bipbipbip’ means ‘sms’ in morse code.
#14
Ravens have started to domesticate wolves. Raven flocks will often adopt a wolf pack to hang out with, occasionally leading them to fresh carcasses and sharing in the packs kills, keeping other scavengers away while the wolves eat. They have also been seen playing with wolf pups, tug of war with stick and games of chase.
https://www.yellowstone.org/naturalist-notes-wolves-and-ravens/
#15
I learned a monkey once ran an English town (Hartlepool) as mayor.
#16
Most know that Mercedes-Benz was named for Karl Benz, who built perhaps the first gasoline-powered automobile (1885). But few know the other part of the name, Mercedes, was named for Mercédès Adrienne Ramona Manuela Jellinek, the beautiful daughter of Emil Jellinek, who funded the company. It is comforting to know that the Nazis were scaring the world in giant parade cars named for a Jewish girl.
#17
some of the books in the harvard university library are bound in human skin because they’re medical textbooks and ig doctors use to do that with the ~leftovers~ (please fact check me on this)
#18
That I don’t know what politicians mean by using “WOKE” as a bad thing to be. Some of the topics they refer to make no sense. Opposite of woke is what? Sleep?
#19
USA has been at wars for 225 years out of 243 years. That’s about 92 percent of all time.
#20
I recently learnt that people with a higher level of education are more likely to develop tumors in their brains
#21
That when i sprain a mussel in my lower back the mussels in my upper back will compensate by hurting even more to take my mind off the lower back pain
#22
That phrasal verbs don’t exist in many languages.
Blow Up – to explode, to make larger, to become furious. The meaning of blow up for many is ‘inflate’.
Back down – to capitulate, to retreat, to request calm. The meaning for many is ‘lie on the floor’.
It’s obvious when you think about it, but it isn’t intuitive.
Check it out.
Passed me by.
Off the wall.
Bang on.
Cut down.
Settle down.
Chow down.
Put down.
The sense they make out of context? None. For English speakers it’s interchangeable. For languages that don’t have these phrasal verbs it’s baffling.
#23
While platypus are technically mammals and produce milk, they have no nipples. They sort of “sweat” the milk instead and it collects in folds of the pouch, where the babies can lap it up.
#24
Germany tried to invade France and Russia in both World Wars
#25
That there’s a lot of science fiction authors in Korea and a lot of them are women. And they are pretty disturbing, in a good way.
#26
That cats purr at a frequency known to help potentiate the healing of animal tissue. This might explain why cats will still purr even when they are sick or injured. Generally, when an animal is sick they try to conserve energy. Humans don’t hum when they are not feeling well, for example. No one has actually tested to see if in fact purring does help in the healing process (it would be unethical), but a clever scientist just happened to notice that the sound frequency was the same as has been used in experiments in healing tissue.
#27
If you live only with a cat, and there is a crash in the next room, it’s NEVER the cat’s fault.
#28
There’s one thing you can hold in your left hand but it’s quite impossible to hold it in your right hand, your right elbow. FACT
#29
Nearly all the weight you loose is exhaled! If you loose 10 lbs of fat, precisely 8.4 lbs is exhaled from your lungs, and the remaining 1.6 lbs turns into water (sweat and urine). So breathe deeply and stay hydrated to boost your weight loss efforts!
#30
Not really a fact, but last year I found out that the saying is “Play it by ear.” for 30+years I thought it was “play it by year” which never made sense to me. Now I know why haha 😔
#31
Diamonds are technically part of the periodic table as they’re just crystallized carbon
#32
not too recent but there is a shark who’s completely herbivorous! it’s the bonnethead ^_^
#33
Police willingly walked Jan 6 protestors through the capital, even unlocking doors for them.
#34
Captain Crunch’s real name is Horatio Magellan Crunch
#35
That some Australian spiders can live for up to 30 hours under water… I’m an Aussie and even I’m going “WTF Australia?!?”
https://www.news.com.au/technology/science/animals/not-to-be-messed-with-deadly-find-in-nsw-familys-swimming-pool/news-story/862b1d933cead33570a5cd96d449e82b
#36
The emergency signal SOS originated 1906 in Germany and was choosen due to it being easily recognisable. It’s also a backronym, as the three letters initially didn’t have any other meaning behind them.
It replaced CQD as international distress signal in 1912 after the Titanic sank
#37
Pelicans can pull their spine out of their mouth to cool off
#38
I learned that the F-35 aircraft has 2 intakes and one engine. Super loud for 1 engine. Never see it from the back to notice only one afterburner. and while I was down the jet rabbit hole – The SR-71 windshield is made out of quartz because friction heats it up to 400 degrees.
#39
Was watching the Waco documentary the other day and found out the raid went south because a Newman got lost on the way to the compound and asked for directions from a mailman. The mailman was a member of the cult who ran home to warn them
#40
TIL people who do a narcissist’s bidding are called flying monkeys (after the Wizard of Oz).
#41
alcohol can be toxic even at first glass. i’m not saying alcohol is a poison here. just that anyone consuming it should pay attention to some things
#42
I recently discovered that I have ‘Aphantasia’. I’m not able to visualize a thing with my eyes closed. For example, if I said to close your eyes and imagine a red apple. Can you see a red apple with your eyes closed? I can’t. It’s just blackness. And I always thought it was just a phrase of speech. I feel like I’ve missed out on a whole imaginative experience my entire life!
#43
Michael Caine’s real name is Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr. and he only legally had it changed in 2016 when they tightened airport security and started hassling him about his conflicting name on official documents.
#44
Not really a new fact but I learned it is called 8 Track and not A Track. 37 yrs old…
#45
Not a recent fact I learned, but still an interesting story about video gaming history (and relevant with the recent release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake).
At one point during development, Resident Evil 4 was going to have a similar fixed camera perspective to the previous games, and was going to see someone who looks very much like Leon Kennedy (Resident Evil 4’s protagonist) go up against demons, rather than the typical zombies from previous games. It was also going to be more of a stylish action game, rather than a survival horror game.
Because of how wildly different this was to previous Resident Evil games, in both gameplay and style, they opted instead to turn this original version of RE4 into a new franchise called Devil May Cry.
There was also a cancelled demo which was going to have more of a Silent Hill styled atmosphere, hallucinations, and a new enemy called “The Hook Man”. Videos for it can still be found on YouTube, if you are interested.
In the end, we got the iconic version of the game initially launched in 2005, and is one of the most ported video games ever (13 ports, excluding the remake).
#46
I just learned that if you try to be “normal” you get insulted by random people.
#47
Hang on
Drift off
In case
The list is endless.
#48
You cant tell ai “cat eye glasses” bc it will give cat ears.
#49
Why is American Football, Soccer Football and Rugby Football all called “Football” when in two (AF and Rugby) the use of feet is minimal?
Because in all three sports, the length of the ball was 1 foot! Nothing to do with the use of feet!
#50
Violin is generally easier to play than other orchestral instruments.
#51
We tend to think of the whaling industry being at its peak during the last half of the 1800s because it’s associated with Moby D**k. But more 99% of the whales were killed from 1900 to 1960. And one of the biggest uses for whale oil was margarine. Margarine was mostly made of whale oil up until the 1940s & 50s.
Image source: medium.com
