Hey Pandas, What’s A Material Object You Have That Brings You Pure Joy And Why? (Closed)

We all have things in life that might be wholesome or that might bring us comfort, tell me about some of the things that make you happy.
#1
A small stuffed raccoon I got for Father’s Day from my oldest daughter. His name is scooter and he has been in every truck car and Jeep I drive to work. He is my constant companion in my journeys. He has recently been joined in the adventures by Disco Duck. A rubber ducky that is tie-dye colored with crazy metal flakes that my youngest son got me as a gift.
#2
I have a pre WWII Austrian music box shaped like a grand piano cast in brass that belonged to my Aunt. The little key cover even opens revealing little piano keys. It plays the Blue Danube Walz. Adored it when I was a little girl, and I cherish it today. I’ll give it to my granddaughter. She loves to listen to it and waltz around the house like I did when I was her age.
#3
Mine is my mug of a cartoon earth that is on fire that says everything is fine. How about you guys
#4
I have a stuffed giraffe that wears roller skates, a tutu, and a hoodie. She makes me smile every time I see her.
#5
My collection of Sweet Valley High books. I read them as a child and have been slowly collecting them again as an adult. I love reading them and remembering my feelings on them when I was young versus now. I also share some of the more outrageous storylines with my husband and we pick them apart together.
